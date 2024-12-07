The name Invincible is about to get a bit more accurate. Prime Video debuted the first trailer for Season 3 of Robert Kirkman's acclaimed superhero series during a panel at CCXP Brazil, and it introduces a much stronger Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) than ever seen before on-screen. As the silly fourth-wall-breaking release date teaser promised, Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) has put him to work to stop the threat of a Viltrumite invasion of Earth, increasing his powers to new heights. Yet, with new foes to fight and more personal demons to face, he'll need every bit of that strength when the show returns in February.

As the trailer opens, Cecil and Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos) note how much Mark has improved in just 90 days. His speed and endurance have markedly increased thanks to the training, but the biggest gain comes in his strength, which is more than double where he was at the end of Season 2. He's comfortably Earth's strongest hero at this point, which will come in handy between the looming Viltrumites, seismic activity around the U.S., and the entrance of the newly-improved ReAnimen on the battlefield. The latter creates some tension between Invincible and Cecil, as the latter's cooperation with D.A. Sinclair (Eric Bauza), combined with his other questionable actions taken for the greater good of humanity, leaves Mark questioning his boss's morals. Debbie (Sandra Oh), too, doesn't trust him, especially not with young Oliver coming into his own as a hero. It all comes to a head as Cecil corners Mark in his white room surrounded by ReAnimen and ready to put the hero in his place before cutting to Invincible choosing to go solo away from the Global Defense Agency's influence.

As the tension between Cecil and Mark reaches a boiling point, the world of Invincible continues to evolve around him. His half-brother Oliver has already grown into a young kid and is ready to take the field alongside him as his new sidekick, Kid Omni-Man, in honor of their father. The real Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), meanwhile, is off in space weighing whether to join the fight against Viltrum with the newly powered-up Allen (Seth Rogen). Plenty of new and returning faces also pop up throughout the footage, like Battle Beast (Michael Dorn), Doc Seismic (Chris Diamontopoulos), and Multi-Paul, the brother of the Guardians' Dupli-Kate (Melise). The trailer closes out with the full reveal of Mark's infamous blue and black suit, which even he remarks is "a little serious" for him.

'Invincible' Season 3 Brings Back a Super-Powered Cast

Kirkman and the team have kept the promise of shortening the gap between seasons of Invincible, which is a minor miracle considering all the talent involved. In addition to Yeun and the Emmy-nominated Fallout star Goggins, the series features the talents of Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow, among others. Additionally, the return of Battle Beast and Titan also means that Michael Dorn and Mahershala Ali will be back in the fold after their Season 2 absence.

Season 2's devastating finale opened the door for so much more than even the trailer could tease. After brutally beating the multiversal menace Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and embracing part of his Viltrumite nature, the show has teased that the beginning of the Invincible War arc is coming with other variants of Mark threatening his world. Additionally, with his and Amber's (Zazie Beetz) breakup and future Atom Eve's (Gillian Jacobs) revelation, the door is wide open to pay off their "will-they-won't-they" relationship. Everything is shaping up for an explosive Season 3, and the expectations are higher than ever coming off another season of rave reviews.

Invincible Season 3 premieres its first three episodes on Prime Video on February 6. Better yet, there will be no mid-season break this time around, meaning episodes will air weekly through March 13. You can check out the first two seasons of Invincible on Prime Video now.

Your changes have been saved Invincible Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2

Watch on Prime Video