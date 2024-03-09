The Big Picture Season 3 of Invincible is confirmed, with the team already hard at work and aiming for timely releases.

The production process for Season 2 was smoothed over, ensuring future episodes won't take as long.

The second half of Season 2 will set up high stakes for Mark Grayson, with a stacked cast adding to the excitement.

The Invincible team isn't ready to slow down after the release of the second half of Season 2 later this month. The new episodes have maintained the show's incredible heights and leave the door open for so much more to explore beyond Earth for future seasons. Prime Video renewed the series, based on Robert Kirkman's gruesome superhero comics, for two seasons back in 2021 as a show of confidence in this team and their world after a smash-hit first run. Now, Steven Yeun reaffirmed to Collider's Nate Richards that Season 3 is definitely happening, and it may not be terribly far off.

Yeun has led the series as Mark Grayson through one and a half seasons so far, showing him blossoming from a normal teenager into a brave hero grappling with his father's legacy as he tries to save everyone. When asked about the future of the series, specifically Season 3, the Beef Emmy winner said the team is already hard at work on the new batch of episodes, telling Richards:

"For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on."

Whenever Season 3 releases, it won't be nearly as long of a wait as Season 2 was, according to Kirkman. He previously told Collider's Steve Weintraub that the over two-year gap between Season 1 and 2 would be the last lengthy wait for Invincible as the team smoothed over the process. He further clarified to Collider's Perri Nemiroff at San Diego Comic-Con last year that a few unique factors, including the animation, the cast, the complex nature of the story and its one-hour episode structure, and the COVID-19 pandemic, made producing Season 2 all the more difficult to accomplish in a timely fashion. Thankfully, for fans and the team, a structure is set up now to ensure that creating more adventures involving Mark and his friends won't be nearly as time-consuming going forward. In a perfect world, Kirkman would like to produce a season a year.

What's to Come in the Back Half of 'Invincible' Season 2?

Before fans can look forward to Season 3, there are still four more episodes to go in Invincible Season 2. The ending of the first half set up high stakes for the season as Mark was given the ultimatum of either conquering Earth for the Viltrumite empire or letting the domineering race wipe out everything and everyone he knows and loves. With Nolan (J.K. Simmons) currently in their custody, Mark needs to act fast to save his family and friends from the coming invasion. They aren't the only threats facing the planet, as the Sequids draw ever closer and plan to control the minds of Earth's greatest warriors while the multiversal big bad Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) emerges from the shadows to target Mark.

Part of the challenge of Invincible going forward will be the stacked cast. Yeun, Simmons, and Brown are joined by a massively stacked group, including a returning Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Ross Marquand, Zachary Quinto, and Khary Payton. Season 2 further added even more star power, with Chloe Bennet, Tatiana Maslany, Ben Schwartz, Peter Cullen, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Phil LaMarr, and Daveed Diggs among the many newcomers, some of whom are expected to remain part of the series throughout future seasons if the comics are any indication.

Invincible Season 2, Part 2 will begin airing on Prime Video on March 14 with new episodes arriving every Thursday. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 3 as it comes out.

