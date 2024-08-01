The Big Picture Invincible Season 3 will have high stakes, dense content, and each episode will feel like a finale.

New additions like Mahershala Ali and Michael Dorn will join the strong voice cast for Season 3.

Season 3 is expected to premiere in the second half of 2025, continuing the story of Mark Grayson.

As reported via Games Radar, the creator of the hit animated superhero series Invincible, Robert Kirkman, has given an exciting update on what to expect from the pending Season 3. More details from the show's higher-ups were released at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, including confirmation that a fourth season of Invincible has also been green-lit, which, although coming as no surprise given the series' enormous success, was a major update that made those in attendance buzz with excitement.

After suggesting that every episode in Season 3 would feel like a finale earlier in the year, Kirkman shed more light on his provocative statement at a roundtable at the aforementioned SDCC. He said, "The stakes of the season are really high and the content of the season is really dense. So we've set up a lot of stories in season 1 and season 2 that are kind of coming to a head in season three. And so in a lot of ways, every episode does kind of feel like a finale," before elaborating, "There's something big about every episode, there's a massive conclusion in every episode, there's some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I'm really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it's gonna be crazy."

The 'Invincible' Season 3 Cast Looks Super-Strong

Invincible's second season was a triumph for many reasons, but certainly thanks to its impeccable voice cast. With new additions both big and small helping to give the second outing a greater gravitas, the third will likely fare from the same treatment. However, bringing in new names is just as important as hanging on to those you already have, which is exactly what Invincible has done. It has already been confirmed that both Mahershala Ali's Titan and Michael Dorn's Battle Beast will be playing important roles in Season 3, with this also reflecting the journey of the characters in the comics.

Also reprising roles in Season 3 are the likes of Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Ross Marquand, Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton, and Ben Schwartz. New names will likely be added to the elite roster of voice talent the show already boasts, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any news is released. An exact release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, but it is expected that the third outing will debut at some point in the second half of 2025.

Invincible Season 3 will be crazy according to creator Robert Kirkman. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Invincible Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Developer Simon Racioppa Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

