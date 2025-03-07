Stand ready for his arrival, worms. Back in 2023, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased that he would be reuniting with old pals Robert Kirkman and Steven Yeun in the smash-hit superhero series Invincible with a little post on Instagram that had fans buzzing. Cut to March 6, 2025, and, after the hype of his potential casting had died down, his intimidating voice pierced through the end of Season 3, Episode 7, revealing that he, not Jonathan Banks, as previously believed, is the voice of the Viltrumite Conquest. Now that the cat’s out of the bag and he’s about to face off against the titular hero, the team detailed to Entertainment Weekly how his casting came together and the excitement of getting a spiritual rematch between Yeun and Morgan as the latter becomes Season 3's new big bad.

Conquest is one of Invincible’s toughest foes to date, one that has been teased for some time now and has been a long-awaited arrival from the comics. The fight with him spanned four issues in the comic from #61 to #64, taking Mark to the brink. A planet conqueror who has never failed to bring the inhabitants of the universe to heel, he’s arguably the most powerful Viltrumite seen in the series thus far, even over J.K. Simmons’s Omni-Man. He also couldn’t arrive at a worse time, coming in the immediate aftermath of the Invincible War that has left the planet devastated by alternate-universe variants of Mark and our Invincible in desperate need of something — or someone — to hit. For Morgan, lending the right gravitas to that powerhouse was no easy feat, even with his experience in villainy.

"I don't know what it is about being in a [recording] booth and trying to destroy the world, but it's really physically hard," he teased during a conversation alongside Kirkman. Having already had experience with Morgan from The Walking Dead, the show and comic's creator revealed that, "probably since the beginning of the show's existence," he had eyed him for the pivotal part. "Conquest needs a lot of nuance. There's a tremendous amount of personality there, even though he is this giant, powerful brute that's just wrecking things. And I knew Jeffrey could bring that."

'Invincible' Season 3 Will End With a 'Walking Dead' Grudge Match