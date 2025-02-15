Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Invincible' Season 3, Episode 4.Invincible may invoke more of a case-of-the-week style of storytelling at times, giving us a view of villains like Darkwing II (Cleveland Berto), Dr. Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos), and Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), but it has always had one overarching narrative that ties to Mark's (Steven Yeun) journey — the war against the Viltrumites. This was the first set-up with Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) slaughtering of The Guardians and culminated in his battle with Mark in Season 1. This has been expanded to present us with other Viltrumites, such as General Kregg (Clancy Brown) and Anissa (Shantel VanSanten), who show us that these beings are closer to Gods than mortals.

Because of this, Invincible’s overarching narrative has always felt like an impossible task for Mark and the other heroes against the Viltrumites. No matter how much we learn about the coalition of planets or Omni-Man's potential to betray his people, the efforts of resistance have felt futile because, while these people may be threats to one or two Viltrumites at a time, they cannot possibly hold out against a seemingly unlimited number. However, Episode 4, "You Were My Hero," completely changed how that conflict should be perceived, showing how the Viltrumites aren’t as strong as we once thought — in more ways than one.

Omni-Man Reveals the Viltrumite's Closest Kept Secret in 'Invincible' Season 3, Episode 4