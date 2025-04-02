Invincible capped off yet another strong season with one of the highest-rated episodes of TV ever, largely due to Mark’s (Steven Yeun) battle with Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, there are plenty of other aspects of the Invincible Season 3 finale that had fans buzzing, including the post-credits scene, which features the return of Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown). After drawing a pentagram on the floor and summoning what appears to be Satan, Darkblood tells him he has the means to restore him to the infernal throne using a surface-dweller of great power the likes that the planet has never seen. Fans have speculated about whether he’s talking about Mark, Conquest, or even Nolan (J.K. Simmons), and during a recent interview with ScreenRant, Invincible’s Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa shed some light on the upcoming Hell storyline:

Robert is a huge part of the show, and in a lot of cases, there are beats in the show that come about after talking to him. He'll say, 'I never got a chance to do this in the books, but I always thought that character's backstory was this and this and this.' And we're like, 'That's great. Let's put that in the show now.' So, a lot of that stuff comes from Robert. He has headcanons - I mean, it is canon because it's him - of other things that never made it on the page. The Hell story is an example of him being like, 'There was this story I always wanted to do for Invincible, but I kind of lost track of it. I never got a chance to do it, and things moved on, and then I couldn't go back and do it.' Why not do it on the show now? That's a great example of that. [Comic fans] are getting a lost issue.

He also responded to the rumor that Bruce Campbell's mystery character is, in fact, Satan:

"I think you'll have to wait and see! Bruce is incredible, though. He's great. You're going to love it. You're going to love it, but I can't tell you that."

Bruce Campbell is credited with a voice role in the Invincible Season 3 finale, but his role is only described as “demon” and not officially Satan. However, this all but confirms that Invincible fans will see Mark face off against Satan in Season 4, which could prove to be an even tougher challenge than battling Conquest. Mark has had to overcome much more adversity than any average teenager, beginning with the revelation in Season 1 that his father was only on Earth to take over the planet. He has also witnessed his mother be brutally injured in front of him and has had to face off against a threat in Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), who can travel the multiverse at will. Only time will tell how Mark will deal with Satan, who could bring him even closer to death than Conquest.

What Do We Know About ‘Invincible’ Season 4?