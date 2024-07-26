The Big Picture Invincible was officially confirmed for a fourth season at San Diego Comic-Con alongside a new poster teasing Mark's new suit in Season 3.

Season 3 will pick up from Season 2 with returning villains like the Sequids and Viltrum Empire, along with some potential fan-favorite comic arcs like the Invincible War.

Fan-favorite characters from past seasons like Titan and Battle Beast will return alongside the rest of the star-studded superhero ensemble.

It wouldn't be San Diego Comic-Con without the work of Robert Kirkman in attendance, and the 2024 iteration is no exception. While The Walking Dead universe is still going strong and gearing up for two new seasons of television for the spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City, the annual pop culture event also welcomed back his superhero smash hit Invincible for a special announcement. Coming off a much-lauded two-part second season, everyone is eagerly anticipating where Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) story could go next, and with an exciting update, it was revealed that the series has been officially renewed for Season 4. The convention also saw the debut of a new Season 3 poster showcasing Mark's new blue and black suit as production continues.

Through two seasons so far, Invincible has followed Mark's growth into a superhero with the help of his friends and family around him. Since his powers first began manifesting, however, life has only gotten more complicated as he juggles relationship issues, new villains, and his complex feelings about his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who turned out to be a world-conquering Viltrumite who planned to take over Earth. Season 2 further racked up the tension as Mark faced his fears of becoming like his dad, later finding that Nolan had a change of heart off-planet and had another son. With threats like the Lizard League, the Sequids, the Viltrumite Empire, and the multiverse-hopping Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), he was put to the test in his efforts to save everyone around him while getting a better grip on who he is and what he's capable of.

With Season 3 now on the horizon, the attention is on the Viltrumites and saving Nolan from their grasp. After being captured in the midseason finale, he implored Mark to read his books to find a way to counter the all-powerful empire with the help of Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). A plan is already in motion with Allen purposefully getting imprisoned to help Nolan escape, but where things go from there is unknown. Mark also has a lot to juggle at home, between caring for his half-brother, potentially pursuing a relationship with Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and dealing with his violent Viltrumite nature that is now leading him down a darker path. Major threats also loom on the horizon with the Sequids now on Earth and the Invincible War arc being teased, meaning things will get chaotic for the young hero and the Guardians of the Globe.

'Invincible' Season 3 Will Bring Back Some Fan-Favorites

Season 2 bolstered the already star-studded cast of Invincible with a long list of new additions in roles big and small. Season 3, however, will also see the return of a few characters that stayed out of the spotlight through the show's second run. Kirkman confirmed in an episode of the show's podcast back in April that Mahershala Ali's Titan and Michael Dorn's Battle Beast would get involved in the story once again. In the comics, the latter gets especially involved with Nolan's prison break and could once again play a key role in the fight against the Viltrumites. Other regulars like Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Ross Marquand, Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton, and Ben Schwartz are also likely to stick around in the upcoming season.

Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage of SDCC as the event continues through this Sunday, July 28.

