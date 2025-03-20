The creator of Invincible just confirmed that a crucial character is coming in Season 4. The Invincible Season 3 finale hit Prime Video last week to widespread acclaim, and it has landed as one of the highest-rated episodes of TV ever. The last installment introduced Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the powerful Viltrumite, Conquest, who seemingly kills Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and beats Mark (Steven Yeun) within an inch of his life without breaking a sweat. However, while Conquest positioned himself as the most powerful Viltrumite in the universe, there is another who is widely considered to be much stronger. During a recent interview with Variety, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Grand Regent Thragg is coming in Season 4, and while he declined to say who, he revealed the character has already been cast:

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: he's been cast, and he's amazing."

While Invincible Season 1 is mostly focused on Mark learning to navigate his new life as a superhero — at least until the brutal fight with his father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons) in the season finale — the last second and third seasons have been more about villains such as Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and also the looming war between Earth and Viltrum. Nolan has been off-world since the Invincible Season 1 finale, and while he has worked with his son to help defend Thraxa and hold off other Viltrumites, he’s spent most of his time in a Viltrumite prison with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). There was no check-in with these two in the Invincible Season 3 finale, but now that we know there are fewer than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites in the universe, the inevitable war just got much less one-sided.

Exactly How Strong Is Thragg?