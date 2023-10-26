The Big Picture Fans of Invincible can expect shorter intervals between future seasons, as creator Robert Kirkman plans to streamline production for quicker releases.

The second season picks up after Omni-Man's departure, exploring the aftermath of his revelation and its impact on Mark, his mother, and their relationships.

Prime Video took a different approach for Invincible due to its unexpected success, committing to producing the second and third seasons simultaneously to shorten the gap between releases.

After waiting for more than two years after the release of the first season, audiences will get to see new episodes of Invincible on Prime Video next month. The gap between the previous installment and the current one was extensive, but according to the series' creator, Robert Kirkman, viewers won't have to wait that long for new episodes in the future. During a recent interview with Variety, the writer discussed how production on the animated program will run more smoothly going forward, ensuring that any subsequent season of Invincible comes out after shorter intervals of time:

That is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out.

The first season of the series impressed audiences with how it handled the origin story of Mark (Steven Yeun), a teenager who thought he would never have the abilities of his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As the greatest superhero on the planet, Mark's father became a very important figure in his life, constantly pushing him to be better. When the boy found out that he also had powers of his own, he began to train with his father, but Nolan wasn't who he originally claimed to be.

The second installment of the series will deal with the direct aftermath of Omni-Man leaving the planet after revealing he was actually preparing Earth to be invaded by the Viltrum Empire. Mark's mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), will deal with the fact that the alien used her to fulfill his duty with his planet, while Invincible himself will leave in fear of eventually becoming a cruel villain, just like his father. Thankfully, he will count on friends such as Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and his partner, Amber (Zazie Beetz), to carry the burden together.

The Invincible Production Cycle

The long wait for the second season could be attributed to the fact that Invincible turned out to be a much bigger hit than Prime Video expected, making the streaming platform take a different approach for the program that features the voice of Walton Goggins as Cecil, the Director of the Global Defense Agency. By announcing and producing the second and third seasons of Invincible at the same time, Prime Video committed to create several new episodes that would create a longer wait between the first and second installments, but ensure that the third season releases shortly after the second one.

The second season of Invincible premieres on Prime Video on November 3, while the entire first season is available for streaming on the platform.