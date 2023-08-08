When I was a teenager, there were three comics I started regularly collecting. There was J. Michael Straczynski's run on Amazing Spider-Man; not only did it make me a fan of Peter Parker, but I got to witness the character work that Straczynski had honed to a fine science in his previous work. There was Geoff Johns's run on Teen Titans; I was a fan of the animated series and it introduced me to Conner Kent/Superboy, who became a favorite character of mine. Finally, there was Invincible by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. From the very first story arc in 2003 all the way to the grand finale in 2018, I read through each issue and slowly but surely fell in love with the world the creators crafted.

Said world has been brought to life via Prime Video, and it's wonderful. Though the Invincible television series only has one season under its belt, it's managed to take the original comics and update them for the modern era. It helps that Kirkman serves as an executive producer/writer on the show, and Walker helped design the show's look — which hews fairly close to the comics. Two more seasons are on the way, and fans were treated to a special that put the spotlight on Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). Kirkman has said that he would love to see more specials expand on the Invincible Universe, and for my money, there's one character who definitely deserves the treatment: Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen).

Allen the Alien Plays a Major Role in the 'Invincible' Comics

Much like his first debut in the television series, Allen came to blows with Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) early on in the Invincible comic series. Their battle came to an end when Mark learned that Allen was a "Champion Evaluation Officer" — his literal job was to travel to planets and learn just how strong their proclaimed champions were. Furthermore, Allen had been coming to the wrong planet for decades as he mistook "Earth" for "Urath." The two parted on good terms, with Mark's father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) noting that Mark took a far different approach than he did to the situation. Allen reappeared to warn Invincible about the impending threat of the Viltrumite Empire, once again unaware that Mark had survived a grisly battle with Nolan.

Allen continues to play a major role within the comics as more about his life is revealed. His race, the Unopans, were driven from their homes after the Vilturmites invaded their planet. He is shortly approached by Thadeus, the leader of the Coalition of Planets, for a secret mission. Thadeus tasks Allen with learning everything he can about the Viltrumites in order to defeat them. Throughout this journey, Allen forms a strong bond with Mark. He also discovers how powerful he is; Unopans are immensely strong and durable, and regenerate with a speed that would put Wolverine to shame. This makes him one of the more compelling characters within the Invincible universe, and a special focused on his life would more than help endear him to the audience.

Allen's Backstory Is a Chance for Seth Rogen to Flex His Dramatic Chops

Allen the Alien is brought to life by Seth Rogen in the Invincible series, which makes perfect sense. Rogen, alongside his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, serves as an executive producer for the series. He even optioned it for a feature film adaptation (which Kirkman recently gave an update about during San Diego Comic-Con this year). Rogen's pulled this trick before, making appearances in both The Boys and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; he produced both projects and also contributed to the screenplay for Mutant Mayhem. Invincible, and Allen's role within it, are a different beast.

From the very start of both the animated series and the comics that inspired it, Invincible has strived to set itself apart from the pack in terms of superhero adaptations. Elements that are taken for granted, such as superheroes' "no-kill" rules as well as their impact upon the world, are examined and taken to their logical conclusion. This is what's kept the series fresh for 20 years; it loves the genre it's working within but also wants to test its boundaries. Rogen's other projects have taken similar paths, as The Boys interrogates the superhero genre and celebrity culture while Mutant Mayhem tackled themes of adolescence and found family. It shows that Rogen is more than the guy who makes stoner comedies, and he could definitely help flesh out Allen as a character — especially given the role the Unopan plays in the Invincible saga.

Allen's Presence Opens the Door for Other Cosmic Elements, Including a Fan-Favorite Character

As Allen's role in the Invincible Universe grows, he ends up encountering another being who can turn the tide against the Viltrumites: Tech Jacket. This armored hero is secretly high-school student Zack Thompson, who became a hero when he encountered a Geldarian — a highly intelligent alien who escaped to Earth to avoid the warlike race known as the Kresh. To make up for their lack of physical ability, the Geldarians crafted the Tech Jackets: suits of armor that augment their physical abilities as well as generate super-powerful weaponry. Zack takes up the Tech Jacket and manages to defeat the Kresh, working with his father to protect the Earth. He would later work with Allen and Invincible to battle the Viltrumite Empire, forming a fast friendship with Allen.

Tech Jacket actually served as the first-ever comic that Kirkman, along with E.J. Su, co-created for Image Comics. Elements of Invincible are present throughout: a high schooler who becomes a superhero, said superhero gaining powers from an alien source, and that superhero becoming embroiled in a war against an interstellar empire. In fact, Kirkman and Su would continue the story of Tech Jacket via backups in Invincible. Allen's presence could lead to the introduction of Tech Jacket in the Invincible series — as well as a potential spinoff series. It's not the first time Kirkman has used his superhero opus to launch another series, especially given how his other comic series The Walking Dead led to a multimedia empire. In fact, Allen could be the key to the Invincible universe's longevity.

