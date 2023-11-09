The Big Picture Prime Video released a standalone Atom Eve special ahead of Invincible Season 2, allowing viewers to explore the background of the character without disrupting the main series.

Series creator Robert Kirkman expressed his satisfaction with the Atom Eve special and the opportunity to focus on one character's complicated backstory. He is open to future specials but wants to avoid delays in releasing new seasons.

Kirkman mentioned potential candidates for future specials, including Rex Splode, Battle Beast, and Monster Girl, depending on how the team proceeds into Season 3 and beyond.

Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to talk with Kirkman for our Invincible Season 2 premiere screening and Q&A and the topic of new specials came up. While he wasn't about to break the news of another origin story for fans to get hyped about, he did express how much he and everyone involved were pleased with shifting gears to focus on someone other than Steven Yeun's titular hero. "I think we all enjoyed that," he said. "For us, it was great to be able to focus on one character. Very proud of the fact that a lot of these characters have very complicated backstories, and it's hard to shove into an episode without it being distracting. It's a nice venue to be able to focus on a character."

Kirkman is leaving the door open for future specials set in the world of Invincible, but there are some complications to that process. He's very much aware of the colossal amount of work the first two seasons have taken, and he'd rather not frustrate fans with another two-plus year layoff between seasons. It likely means we won't see another special anytime soon, but he assures us that everyone's working to find a balance that will allow the possibility for another standalone story:

"So it's possible that we may do something else in the future. But, you know, we also have to get these massive eight-episode seasons out in a reasonable amount of time or everyone will revolt and eventually quit the show. And we're aware of people being unhappy with the delay, so we're gonna try to make sure there's not anything like that ever again. So as long as we can do, you know, a special every now and then without causing more delays, we'd like to try and do that. But it's something that we're trying to figure out right now."

Who Could Be Next in Line for an 'Invincible' Special?

Kirkman didn't dish on who's next after Gillian Jacobs's Atom Eve to get the standalone special treatment, but there are a few candidates. Rex Splode, Jason Mantzoukas's brash Guardians of the Globe member and Eve's ex-boyfriend seems like a strong possibility, considering Kirkman teamed up with Benito Cereno to co-write the comic Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode exploring the origins and connections of the two heroes. The creator also mentioned earlier this year that he'd like to dive into Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) and Monster Girl (Grey DeLisle) more with an episode, given how intriguing their respective powers and personalities are. Whether those eventually come to fruition all depends on how Kirkman and his team proceed into Season 3 and beyond to avoid any more sizable delays.

Episode 1 of Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes will every Friday before a mid-season break after Episode 4. Read our full cast and character guide for information on the new and returning faces and voices for this season.

