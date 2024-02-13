As Amazon Prime's The Boys puts a darker spin on the superhero genre, its animated series Invincible does so as well. The show's graphic violence and swearing make it very much an adult show, and its wide range of characters get into exhilarating fights that test both their physical and mental fortitude. Fans have been awaiting the second half of season 2 to drop since the first half arrived last fall. They will get their wish soon: the rest of Invincible season 2 premieres on March 14, and some much-anticipated action will be sure to unfold.

Given all the different possibilities of how the hectic and increasingly high-stakes plot will continue, it may be useful to compare the strength of Invincible's most powerful characters—those who are still alive, that is. It's tough to gauge who's stronger than who sometimes, but one can make reasonable estimates based on who has fought whom.

Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Release Date March 25, 2021 Creator Robert Kirkman Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Seasons 2

10 Titan

Voiced by Mahershala Ali

Titan (Mahershala Ali) can transform his skin into rock-like material that's so dense that it can withstand bullets fired at close range and make them disappear shortly after. Or just bounce back in the shooter's face; it depends on the angle. Not surprisingly, this exterior also makes him super strong. Despite the fact that all of this makes him a lot heavier, it doesn't seem to make him any slower in combat; if anything, it makes him faster. For instance, he rams through two men and a steel door at the beginning of Invincbile's season 1's "That Actually Hurt."

Watching one guy try to stab him with a knife is hilarious. Titan is so good at combat that Machine Head hires him to run violent errands around the city. Titan doesn't enjoy the work, but he's been having money trouble and needs to provide for his family. Though he's no match for some of the stronger heroes, his cunning is a factor as well. The way he uses Invincible to take Machine Head's place as the city's crime boss is impressive.

9 The Mauler Twins

Voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson

The Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) are huge, strong, great jumpers, and there are two of them. Each one can tear off a piece of metal wall to deflect missiles during a prison break. Like Titan, they can also resist heavy artillery, as they do in the show's first appearance (they don't like getting shot in the eye, though). The White House security is no match for them, let alone their massive firearms. In Season 2's premiere, there is a blast that wipes out many different Maulers from different universes. But the Mauler from this show's universe somehow survives (albeit with half his body disfigured).

The Mauler Twins' biggest asset, however, is their formidable intellect. These geniuses have perfected the cloning process (they're actually clones), among other things, and so a new Mauler can be made whenever one of them dies without either knowing which is the clone. That way, neither can feel inferior and resentful towards the other.

8 Robot

Voiced by Zachary Quinto and Ross Marquand

One of television's best robots, Invincible's Robot isn't actually a sentient machine but a severely deformed man, Rudolph Connors, who controls the automaton from afar. Given how agile the green-eyed machine is in combat, it's kind of amazing that the inventor knows where and how to move without physically standing there himself. Robot is fast enough to out-maneuver the Mauler Twins when he appears in their lab out of nowhere. He also constructs a much larger robot that is more powerful than the Mauler Twins, as shown in "We Need to Talk."

Like the Maulers, Rudy is a genius. His talents extend to tricking the Mauler Twins into making a new body for him: one that would allow him to walk around without any disabilities. While both Rudy's original deformed body and his newer cloned one are completely helpless in a superhero fight by themselves, this 30-year-old man has found himself tremendously capable of defending his real body throughout his lifetime.

7 Atom Eve

Voiced by Gillian Jacobs

As shown in her captivating prequel episode (which might inspire more backstory specials), Samantha Eve Wilkins was the first and best attempt of a government experiment to create a perfect superhero. With her incredible powers, she goes by Atom Eve and can manipulate matter into whatever comes to mind. She can make any sandwich she wants, fly, create pink shields, and do a bunch of other cool stuff. Her advanced understanding of chemistry is a nice bonus, too.

Despite these miraculous physical abilities, Atom Eve's scariest power is probably her ability to wipe another person's memory. So far, she's only done this in her prequel episode, when she makes Steven Erickson forget who she is. It also looks like she needs to be totally furious in order to bring about such power, but the implications of this give her lots of potential to manipulate others' senses of reality. Given she is older now, she may well have developed that power since.

6 Monster Girl

Voiced by Grey Griffin and Kevin Michael Richardson

Amanda (Grey Griffin) may look like a helpless twelve-year-old girl, but she's actually twenty-four and one of the strongest humans on the planet. All she needs to do is transform into a giant green monster (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson), and she becomes a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, every single time she uses her power, she becomes two weeks younger. Amanda's superhero name had to be changed from Monster Woman to Monster Girl so that it would match her appearance. That's a lot of fighting.

As opposed to the Incredible Hulk, she doesn't have to get mad to become a monster. She also doesn't lose her self-awareness, as demonstrated in her comically easy fight against Rex Splode during the Guardians of the Globe tryouts. Monster Girl has proved to be an important and resilient member of the team. After almost dying during her battle with Battle Beast, something about her anatomy keeps her alive long enough for the doctors (and Robot) to bring her back to full strength.

5 Allen the Alien

Voiced by Seth Rogen

Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) is welcome comic relief, but he's also pretty tough. This is by design, as the Unopan species concocted breeding camps to resist the Viltrumites. Deemed the strongest on his planet and a vital member of the Coalition of Planets, Allen's supposed to test other planets regarding their abilities to defend themselves. Though fans haven't seen him fight much, someone in his position is obviously very strong. Allen was even able to beat up Invincible, albeit when the teenager was still new to the superhero game.

Allen the Alien's strength might have been better established when he took the beating of a lifetime in Season 2's "This Missive, This Machination!"—where he faces off against three Viltrumites at once. Of course, he gets pummeled, as anybody would be, but his body is so durable that it survives the ordeal. That's really more of an accomplishment than a failure. Creator Robert Kirkman has said that Allen will return, though it's unclear yet how.

4 Invincible

Voiced by Steven Yeun

Mark Grayson, voiced by Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun, has proved anything but invincible in half of this show's run. He's been roughed up so many times that sometimes it feels like he's only still alive because his name is the title of the show. That being said, Invincible's made a ton of progress since season 1. At first, he couldn't even touch his father; then, he could punch him in the face. Recently, he fought well against another Viltrumite in season 2's eventful "It's Been a While."

He still loses that battle, but the fact that he was able to take on such a powerful species just goes to show that he's getting stronger. It definitely helps when someone makes him angry. Given he's only a teenager, there is no telling how powerful Invincible will become. The alternate universe in season 2's premiere suggests that he can become at least as deadly as his father, though.

3 Battle Beast

Voiced by Michael Dorn

His name sums it up: he's a beast, and he engages in battle. As an employee of Machine Head, Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) tears apart the new Guardians of the Globe and Invincible with the help of a few others in "That Actually Hurt." It doesn't even look like he requires any help, either, which is terrifying. The way he wields his massive club, throwing Monster Girl into the ceiling and relishing the chance to lick someone else's blood off his own face before deciding not to kill his victims because the fight was "beneath" him, suggests a supervillain who shouldn't be underestimated.

For obvious reasons, Battle Beast has a superiority complex. Amongst other things, he calls Invincible "boy" and seems disappointed in the Guardians of the Globe for not putting up a better fight. Though he hasn't fought Omni-Man, it appears as though Battle Beast would be more than capable of giving the Viltrumite a run for his money. This a comic book villain with the potential to truly become iconic, and the show isn't shy to show the true extent of his strength.

2 The Immortal

Voiced by Ross Marquand

The Immortal (Ross Marquand) is well over a thousand years old. He has superhuman speed, the ability to fly, enough power to toss a guy into space, and overall immortality (hence the name). Basically, The Immortal is very similar to Omni-Man in both his powers and physique. As part of the original Guardians of the Globe, he was wiped out with all the others when Omni-Man single-handedly killed them in the series premiere.

This first death doesn't exactly speak to The Immortal's strength, but he was revived by the Maulers and took it upon himself to go a second round with Omni-Man in season 1's suspenseful "We Need to Talk." Fueled by rage, it was The Immortal who had the element of surprise this time and showed what he was really made of. Omni-Man killed him again (only to be revived again) anyway, but The Immortal held his own for a while there. With the right help, maybe he can achieve his vengeance when he (very probably) tries to kill Omni-Man again.

1 Omni-Man

Voiced by J.K. Simmons

Considered a dark take on Superman, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) establishes himself as the most powerful superhero in the Invincible universe by the first episode's final scene. The Guardians of the Globe are the seven most powerful superheroes on Earth besides him, and he murders them all by himself in the same battle; it's not like he picked them off one by one. They nearly killed him in the process, but only nearly.

Powered by his Viltrumite lineage and a very manly mustache, Omni-Man can live for thousands of years without even showing it, destroy the Flaxan civilization all by himself, reproduce with many (perhaps any) different species, and kill a guy like The Immortal not once but twice. As shown in season 2's "It's Been a While," he has only been defeated by another Viltrumite. Omni Man's ruthlessness maken him even more intimidating, although now his attitude is a bit more complicated. In any case, Omni Man is the strongest character in Invincible and one of the mightiest figures in the comic book realm.

