Invincible is one of the greatest animated series to debut in the last five years. The show follows Mark Grayson's journey to becoming Earth's best hero, striving to live up to his superhero dad’s name. With his vision primarily focused on being as great as his father, Mark's dreams are swiftly shattered when Omni Man—Earth’s mightiest hero and his incredibly powerful father—betrays him and the world they promised to protect.

With a great story, incredible action, and amazing animation, Invincible has earned a massive audience and a dedicated fan base. The show’s plot is well-written and character-driven, adding a depth that is capable of moving its viewers. The highlight, of course, is the array of superheroes, each bringing an element of originality that elevates the story. This list will rank the best superheroes in Invincible, who stand out not only in terms of strength but also personality and personal growth.

10 Battle Beast

Voiced by Michael Dorn

The badass Battle Beast first made his appearance in the Invincible series during Season 1, Episode 5. Unfortunately, he wasn’t presented very much like a hero. The character made his debut by nearly killing the protagonist and leaving in disappointment at the lackluster fight.

The character stands as a roadblock to entertainingly challenge the heroes of the series. While Battle Beast may not be the most traditional of heroes or presented in the Invincible series as a hero at all, he is likely willing to take down a villain due to his incessant need to fight anyone he deems a worthy opponent. If only he used his instincts for the greater good...

9 Rex Splode (Rex Sloan)

Voiced by Jason Mantzoukas

Rex Sloan, more commonly known as Rex Splode, is initially the character viewers loved to hate. With a brash personality and explosive powers, Rex made his debut on the show as a new member of the Guardians of the Globe with little tack and a whole lot of narcissism. Invincible portrays him as a perfectly flawed hero.

Rex isn't the strongest of heroes and is definitely not the smartest, but the character has seen tremendous growth throughout Invincible’s three seasons. Rex symbolizes that heroes aren't flawless and the best of them learn from their mistakes, no matter how long it takes. This approach makes him shine as a great hero, with a drive to never give up and always get the job done, even when the job is gaining a better personality.

8 Damien Darkblood

Voiced by: Clancy Brown

Damien Darkblood didn't get much screen time before the character made his unwilling exit, but his moments on screen were memorable. Adding a supernatural yet questionable element to Invincible, Damien Darkblood is a brooding demon detective from Hell.

Damien is portrayed as a mysterious figure driven by truth and justice. Without bias, Damien came on the scene, swam through corruption and deception, and unfortunately faced opposition from those who held the mantle of hero. Despite the roadblocks, the character showed his grit when it came to the desire to learn the truth, coming close to revealing Omni-man’s betrayal. His persistence and investigative qualities definitely earned him a spot on this list.

7 Robot (Rudolph Connors)

Voiced by Zachary Quinto

Robot, or Rudy, is a genius among men. Robot was once, as his moniker explains, just a robot until fans learned the tragic truth of the character’s identity. With a heart-breaking story and an appearance to match, Robot uses his intelligence to clone himself, embarking on the journey to become who he truly wants to be.

Robot is a go-getter, clearly shown as he breaks a few rules in order to clone himself. This genius often uses his smarts and tactical prowess to get himself and his team out of tough situations. Robot is an invaluable asset to the Guardians of the Globe, a somewhat unconventional hero who is still worthy of being called one.

6 Duplicate (Dupli-Kate)

Voiced by Malese Jow

Duplicate, AKA Dupli-Kate, can multiply herself, making her an essential asset in any combative strife. The character is initially introduced as the catalyst of Rex Splode and Atom Eve’s break-up before becoming a more prominent player in the show's larger world.

While Dupli-Kate is not overly heroic or powerful, her importance lies in her unique ability, which essentially makes her immortal, a gift that can easily become a burden. Still, Dupli-Kate proves herself among her teammates and dedicates herself to fighting for the greater good. She is a fascinating character who deserves a bit more attention in the show.

5 The Immortal

Voiced by Ross Marquand

The Immortal is, as his name states, immortal. Living many lives has had its toll on the hero. The character is initially presented as a brooding, distrustful person, and the show does a wonderful job explaining why. Despite his nature, The Immortal sets aside his grievances all in the name of justice.

Going toe-to-toe with a being such as Omni-Man is no small feat, and despite his loss, The Immortal showcased his great fighting prowess. Strong, brave, and very mature, The Immortal is like an immovable wall against all that is evil. The hero, despite his many setbacks, often showcases his heroic persistence despite his many deaths. The Immortal is one of the best superheroes in Invincible, enhancing his strength with his vast knowledge, experience, and commitment.

4 Allen the Alien

Voiced by Seth Rogen

The scene-stealing Allen the Alien definitely brings a comedic light to the Invincible series. Voiced by the hilarious Seth Rogen, Allen initially seems to be a minor figure in Invincible, an alien who foolishly mistakes Earth for another planet. However, audiences quickly realize his blatant potential.

Allen stands as one of the best on this list simply for the fact that he considers the universe to be worth saving. He may deceptively seem like a small character, but he has some very big hopes, fighting for not just one or two planets but for them all. Allen is clearly a loyal, strong, and unwavering hero within the Invincible superhero lineup.

3 Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Voiced by: J.K. Simmons.

While Nolan Grayson, more commonly known as Omni-man, was initially the hidden villain of Invincible, audiences eventually witness the man underneath the Viltrumite. Omni-man’s strength is no small thing; he did once demolish an entire planet before going home for dinner.

Despite the character’s exposed villainy, he did save Earth on multiple occasions and moved on to sparing the planet of his and his people’s reign by leaving it. Even with Omni-man's constant internal conflict, he still holds pride in his heroism, as seen when he saves a group of drifting aliens from their doom whilst entrenched in dark emotions. Omni-Man has become more complex as the show progresses, and while his heroism is very much still in question, it is also undeniable.

2 Invincible (Mark Grayson)

Voiced by Steven Yeun