Finally, Amazon Prime's Invincible is coming out with the second half of season 2 on March 14. To the show's credit, this adult-animated series has enough compelling villains to make it worth the wait. So many have been established that it feels like the narrative can go in many different directions right now.

Some villains are better than others, of course. Their strength may come in numbers, physical power, or some other advantage that makes them uniquely intimidating. The following ten are the most compelling villains presented on the show so far—with a good chance of affecting the plot going forward, either in the rest of season 2 or in subsequent episodes.

10 Doc Seismic

Debut: Season 1, Episode 3

Voiced by Chris Diamantopoulos, Doc Seismic can really take a punch. Not just from Invincible, though; every time this unhinged seismologist uses his wristbands to trigger shockwaves and earthquakes, he gives himself a concussion. Though it's not entirely clear how many times he has used them, he has obviously accrued considerable brain damage by now. When he claims to have an undergrad degree in sociology and women's studies (with a minor in African dance), is he just delusional?

Either way, Doc Seismic's liberal political stances provide an amusing spin on the character. He has damaged both Mount Rushmore and the Washington Monument, so he definitely has a flair for public spectacles. Also, his magma knights in season 2 make it seem that he is only getting more powerful. Invincible had a difficult time defeating him the second time, so who knows how strong Doc Seismic will be if he gets another chance to destroy another historical monument.

9 The Flaxans

Debut: Season 1, Episode 2

The Flaxans are an alien race that invade Earth three times (in Season 1's "Here Goes Nothing") using an interdimensional portal. With powerful guns and a sizable army, the Flaxans beat up the Teen Team pretty badly. But time moves too quickly for them on Earth, and they have to retreat from dying of old age. Shortly afterward, they return with devices that make their bodies adjust to the atmosphere. A few days on Earth is equivalent to a few decades where they come from, so they definitely have the advantage of time.

When the Teen Team shows up for their third invasion, Robot is so intimidated by the Flaxans' numbers and technology that he considers the city lost and recommends nuking the place before they even start fighting. Not the most confident start, but Omni-Man arrives to save the day before Invincible is killed. Omni-Man then proceeds to destroy the Flaxans' home, ensuring that they won't be back anytime soon. However, they may (eventually) decide to try and exact revenge.

8 The Sequids

Debut: Season 1, Episode 4

Mars is a dangerous planet, and the worst part of it has got to be these sequids: parasitic aliens that latch onto your body and turn you into their brainwashed host. Each sequid has three pink tentacles and a brain in the middle. If there were only a few of these things slithering around, then they could only do so much harm; but there's enough of them to devastate entire planets. Basically the definition of having strength in numbers, the sequids were ravaging the galaxy before they crash-landed on Mars.

They have found it difficult to take over the shape-shifting Martians, and they were scattered when Invincible arrived. Oddly, when none of these parasites has a body to control, they're unable to do much. But if just one successfully finds a host, they can suddenly communicate and function together as an extremely powerful army. Thanks to Invincible, that's essentially what happens on Mars. That's definitely a problem he'll have to deal with sometime in the future, and sooner is better than later.

7 Angstrom Levy

Debut: Season 2, Episode 1

They say that knowledge is power, but Angstrom Levy is the one person who really overdoes it. That brain is literally too big, and it's driven him insane. Voiced by Sterling K. Brown, this man had many other versions of himself from other universes in a room together. The perfect occasion to discuss and debate with equally brilliant minds about how to procure world peace across the multiverse. Well, this "genius" wanted to take a shortcut: break the Mauler twins out of jail so they could secretly build a machine that would let him absorb all of his other selves' memories and knowledge. What could possibly go wrong?

Everything, and now this former pacifist is out for blood (specifically Invincible's). Given the beginning of season 2 took place in an alternative universe, and Angstrom has been reappearing throughout the first half of season 2, chances are he's going to be playing a major role in the season's second half (and beyond).

6 D.A. Sinclair's ReAnimen

Debut: Season 1, Episode 6

What if zombies were half-machine? Scientist D.A. Sinclair (voiced by Ezra Miller) gladly answers that terrifying question in season 1's "You Look Kinda Dead." It takes a lot of non-consensual surgery and advanced technology, but Sinclair is such a psychopath that he doesn't mind. The result looks like a pale half-cyborg with a red camera for an eye. Each ReAniman has super strength, speed, endurance, and jumping abilities. They're also tough as nails.

Since his defeat, Sinclair has been forced to work for the Global Defense Agency. Now, an entire army of ReAnimen is waiting for deployment. Since three of them together were able to give Omni-Man a considerably hard time (he was able to kill them anyway), an army of these things (made with men who were already dead) should prove an incredible force to be reckoned with. And they bite.

5 Battle Beast

Debut: Season 1, Episode 5

He's got fur, a metal club, a mighty roar, and a name so dumb that it would be impossible to take him seriously if he didn't make mincemeat out of everyone. To put things in perspective: Battle Beast has the power to effortlessly toss Monster Girl, even though she's bigger. He nearly kills Invincible (and a few members of the new Guardians of the Globe) in the same scrap, and complains that he was "promised this world offered worthy opponents," as if fighting a bunch of wimps isn't even worth the effort.

By the end of the fight in season 1's "That Actually Hurt," he just watches the rest of his team get beat up, as if he were merely judging the brawl as an expert who knows better. He doesn't finish the job, either, as he declares "there is no honor in killing insects." With that kind of attitude, Battle Beast proves he can be both merciful and condescending at the same time. He is easily one of the strongest characters on the show, and could probably put up a good fight against Omni-Man if given the chance.

4 The Kaiju

Debut: Season 1, Episode 3

It takes a lot to challenge Omni-Man. Enter an enormous green monster with yellow tentacles where its face should be and giant spikes all over its body. This is the kaiju. Though its first fight with Omni-Man isn't shown, the viewer gets to see the aftermath. Donald walks up to it and tells Cecil he never saw Omni-Man challenged like that before. Who knows where it came from; all that's clear is this giant monster isn't dead. It's as durable as it looks.

How and where does one put something this size "on ice"? Anyway, it reappears later—at which point Cecil and his employees apparently made the kaiju numb to pain and "juiced it up with every drug enhancement and upgrade we had." The most effective part is probably how all of that stuff also made it really angry. So they teleport this monster right in front of Omni-Man in the penultimate episode of season 1, which the latter doesn't appreciate. Needless to say, it's a heck of a rematch.

3 Omni-Man

Debut: Season 1, Episode 1

Omni-Man has been the most powerful being on Earth since he arrived a few decades ago. Though he was never a member of the Guardians of the Globe, he did eventually kill them all in short order. Everyone thought he was nice, but it's revealed in the season 1 finale that he was sent here by his planet (Viltrum) to weaken Earth for an invasion. As a dark version of Superman, he has super strength, endurance, speed, and flight. As a Viltrumite, he also lives for several thousand years.

Voiced by J.K. Simmons, Omni-Man is the kind of guy who will enter the Flaxans' portal alone so that he can destroy their infrastructure, resources, and population. He stays for so long that he's grown a beard by the time he's done. Omni-Man is also willing to let a train crash into his own son to prove a point about the difference between mighty Viltrumites and weak humans, though he has shown a change of heart recently. It will be interesting to see how this formerly relentless character develops.

2 Evil Invincible from an Alternate Dimension

Debut: Season 2, Episode 1

Invincible (voiced by Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun) alwyas had the potential to become as evil as his Viltrumite ancestors, and the opening of season 2 made that perfectly clear. In an alternate dimension, Mark Grayson is so horrible that he practices how to paralyze Adam Eve by breaking innocent civilians' spines. He's not the only version of Invincible to side with his father, either. With the opening of the multiverse, there may be a variety of evil Marks who may try to convert (or replace) this show's main character.

Since the first episode, the audience has rooted for Invincible's morals to prevail in the face of sudden and tremendous pressure. So far, he hasn't been perfect; but he was remarkably able to convince his father to sympathize with him at the end of season 1. As a result, Omni-Man actually abandoned his post—something no Viltrumite has ever done before. For this version of Invincible to turn to the dark side would be a disturbing character arc, and it would be just as unnerving for another version of him to take his place.

1 The Viltrumite Army

Debut: Season 2, Episode 3

One Omni-Man is scary enough, but a whole army of Viltrumites is almost unfathomable. It only takes one to wipe out the average civilization, and it only takes three to kick the snot out of poor Allen the Alien. Season 2's "It's Been a While" ends on a note that has left fans in suspense since last November. In short, Omni-Man left his post, and that has consequences. No longer is Omni-Man to be perceived as an unstoppable force; he is merely a soldier gone M.I.A. from his army.

With their plans to purify the universe, the Viltrumites aren't messing around. They consider themselves the superior race, and will stop at nothing to execute their plan. Omni-Man going rogue is unprecedented in Viltrum's history, so Invincible shouldn't bank on the notion that maybe some others will take pity on him, too. Meanwhile, the Coalition of Planets has meetings to try and figure out how to stop their expansion. It's a good thing there are only so many of them.

