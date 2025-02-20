Despite it being less than a year since the Season 2 finale of Invincible, the third season is already back on Prime Video with the first five episodes now streaming on Prime Video. Invincible Season 3 has been a major hit thus far, earning a perfect score of 100% from critics and a strong 94% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and one of the universally praised elements in the show is the music. Today, Collider is thrilled to partner with Prime Video to offer you an exclusive preview of the title track from Invincible: Volume 1 - Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack before it arrives on music streaming platforms tomorrow, February 21. The track comes from legendary, Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer and producer John Paesano, who also recently composed the score for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Paesano shared his insight into creating the music for Invincible, saying:

“Creating the soundtrack for Invincible was both a thrilling challenge and an absolute joy. In an era overflowing with superheroes, finding the right musical space for Mark Grayson was no small task but one we embraced wholeheartedly. Working with Simon Racioppa and Robert Kirkman to bring this world to life was an incredible experience, and I’m so glad Mark now stands alongside the heroes we’ve all come to love because he absolutely deserves it.”

In addition to Invincible and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, John Paesano has worked on countless iconic projects, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, and both of its sequel games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. Paesano is also the mind behind the iconic score from Daredevil that was used in other Marvel properties like She-Hulk and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but he will not compose the score for the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, which is being handled by The Newton Brothers (X-Men ‘97, Five Nights at Freddy’s). Paesano is also no stranger to working with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball; the two teamed up on all three Maze Runner movies, which Paesano scored and Ball directed.

Who Stars in ‘Invincible’?

The Walking Dead veteran Steven Yeun features in the lead role of Mark Grayson in Invincible, and he’s flanked by J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh as his parents Nolan and Debbie Grayson. Fallout star Walton Goggins also plays Cecil Stedman in Invincible, the leader of the GDA (Global Defense Agency) who finally gets some light shed on his backstory at the beginning of Season 3. Filling out the Guardians of the Globe superhero team are Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Grey Griffin as Monster Girl and Shrinking Rae, along with Ross Marquand as Rudy and Immortal. Gillian Jacobs also portrays Atom Eve, while Zazie Beetz plays Amber Bennett.

The first five episodes of Invincible Season 3 are now streaming, and the Invincible: Volume 1 - Prime Video Original Series soundtrack can be purchased or pre-saved here. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Invincible on Prime Video.