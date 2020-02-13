Elisabeth Moss Talks ‘Invisible Man’ and Working with Wes Anderson on ‘The French Dispatch’ 

–

You’ll hear me say this at the end of this video interview but Elisabeth Moss’ resume is incredible. Not only has she been busy working on the Emmy winning show The Handmaid’s Tale, but she’s also churned out a ton of exciting films between seasons. There’s Her Smell, Us, Shirley, The French Dispatch, Next Goal Wins and also The Invisible Man, and that’s only me naming a select few titles!

With The Invisible Man next up for Moss in theaters, that was the focus of this particular interview. In the movie she plays Cecilia, a woman who escapes her abusive relationship with Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) after which, Adrian takes his own life. But then Cecilia starts to notice some strange things happening and becomes convinced that Adrian isn’t really gone – he’s just invisible. Needless to say, the loved ones in her life find this a bit tough to swallow and it’s up to Cecilia to prove that Adrian is still manipulating the situation.

While promoting the February 28th release of the movie, Moss told us all about the thrill of working with the motion control camera which is vital to the visual style of Invisible Man, what the toughest part of this very demanding shoot was for her, and also about her experience working with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch. (And if you haven’t seen the trailer for that movie yet click here because it’s a must watch!) Check out the full conversation for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article and keep an eye out for loads more Invisible Man coverage leading up to the films February 28th debut.

Elisabeth Moss:

Moss on working with a motion control camera.

What was the most challenging part of this shoot?

What is it about the horror genre that makes it such a great format for addressing socialpolitical themes?

Moss talks about working with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Invisible Man: