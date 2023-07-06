As one of the old Universal monsters, The Invisible Man may not have the same prestige as Dracula or Frankenstein's monster, but he deserves to be held in equally high regard. Just as those two characters had groundbreaking movies in the 1930s that spawned numerous sequels, so too did the original Invisible Man movie start a series. Like its contemporary horror movie series, it also had its ups and downs when it came to the quality of each individual film.

What follows is a ranking of the original six movies in the Invisible Man series, all released between 1933 and 1951. There are of course numerous other movies linked to the property that have been released since, but this will be contained to the true classics that feature various men (and one woman) becoming invisible with interesting results. The best of these still hold up and succeed in providing sci-fi horror (and surprising amounts of comedy) to this day.

6 'The Invisible Man’s Revenge' (1944)

Seeing as this was the fifth movie to feature the Invisible Man in just over 10 years, fatigue was starting to set in. There are only so many times that one character can die or be defeated and seemingly come back, and if the formula isn't mixed up enough, audiences are likely to get bored, and filmmakers run the risk of once-loved series becoming tired and dull. The successful Invisible Man movies tweak the formula enough to stay fun, but The Invisible Man's Revenge falters a little in this regard.

Its plot sees a fugitive allowing a scientist to experiment on him, making him invisible, and then follows him using said power to get revenge on a former partner in crime who left him for dead. It's all a bit "been there, done that," and though it's not abysmal for its time, it doesn't feel particularly fresh or enjoyable. It's not surprising that it wasn't followed by any more traditional sequels; only a 1951 film that represented a significant change-up for the series (more on that later).

5 'The Invisible Woman' (1940)

The Invisible Woman is pretty much what you'd expect it to be. It was the third movie in the series, and had a central gimmick that involved a gender swap of the title character. Though the series followed different men who became invisible, this is still significant for being the only time the invisible person alluded to in the title was not a man, and with the change in gender came a more light-hearted movie that moved away from horror, and emphasized a little more comedy in with its sci-fi.

Like in 1944's The Invisible Man's Revenge, the title character here also becomes invisible because she wants revenge, though the stakes are a little less high-stakes this time, as her target is an ex-boss who once screwed her over. The attempt at something different is admirable, even if the execution leaves something to be desired, making this a worthwhile curiosity for fans of old-school science-fiction, even though it's not particularly amazing or anything.

4 'Invisible Agent' (1942)

While it certainly couldn't rank among the very best World War II films of all time, Invisible Agent is quite good as far as Invisible Man sequels go. It was made during the middle of the Second World War, and works the global conflict into its central premise, as it involves the grandson of the original Invisible Man using the powers of invisibility (scientific prowess must run in the family) to sneak into Nazi Germany and act as a spy while there.

Thankfully, this ridiculous premise is treated in a light-hearted way, and as a result, it was probably quite entertaining - maybe even cathartic - for viewers in the 1940s who were living in trying, violent times. It might go a little too far into silliness for some (and seeing Peter Lorre playing a Japanese man can feel kind of uncomfortable when watched today), but as far as a broadly comedic Invisible Man movie goes, this is probably overall more consistent than The Invisible Woman.

3 'Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man' (1951)

With steam running out for the Invisible Man series post-1944, it seemed like one way to give the series - and its title character - a new shot of life was to pair him with comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. Previously, the pair had starred in a successful 1948 horror comedy called Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, and the Invisible Man even had a voice-only cameo in that film's closing scene (not enough of an impact for it to count as an Invisible Man movie, though).

As such, it seemed like a no-brainer to do something similar with the Invisible Man series, and so Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man was born. It's exactly what it sounds like from the title, following the duo as they play bumbling detectives investigating a murder allegedly committed by an invisible man. It's not the most evenly-balanced comedy, but it's pretty funny in parts, and ends with a particularly memorable boxing match involving the Invisible Man, which provides a good deal of entertaining slapstick comedy.

2 'The Invisible Man Returns' (1940)

The first sequel in the series, The Invisible Man Returns was what established the title character as one who could have a franchise built around him. It was released the same year as The Invisible Woman, with a January release compared to that other film's December release, and followed a man who turns himself invisible to escape from the law, after he's falsely accused of murdering his brother.

It might not quite match the originality or novelty of the 1933 original, but it does at least do a good job of providing another burst of invisibility-based fun, and features some expectedly cool special effects. And though he wasn't in the first movie, horror movie icon Vincent Price ends up being a good choice for the titular role, especially because his voice is so distinct, and much of the character has to be expressed through his voice (his face - and the rest of his body - are invisible, after all).

1 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

Might it be boring to ultimately say that the original The Invisible Man is the best of the lot? Maybe, but it's also true, so it can't really be helped. This is the one that started it all, and also gave Claude Rains (usually a supporting actor) one of his best-known and most iconic roles, even if he's not seen as much as most main characters in most other invisibility-free movies, given he's the title character here and all.

The original is a neat mix of sci-fi, horror, and comedy, with continuously inventive sequences and special effects that would've been absolutely mind-blowing to see way back in 1933. It holds up well, and is easily the most charming - and most surprisingly emotional - of the original Invisible Man movies, making it a clear candidate for the position of best in the series.

