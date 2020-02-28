‘Invisible Man’: Oliver Jackson-Cohen Talks Working with Horror Greats Like Leigh Whannell & Mike Flanagan

–

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is living large in the horror genre right now! After seeing his star power skyrocket with the release of The Haunting of Hill House, not only was he tapped to play a new character in the sequel season, The Haunt of Bly Manor, but Jackson-Cohen was also cast as the title character in the highly anticipated The Invisible Man.

Before he’s The Invisible Man, Jackson-Cohen is Adrian, an extremely wealthy and bright scientist. Adrian is also an abusive boyfriend, and when Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) gains the courage to leave him, Adrian decides to take his own life. However, soon after that happens, Cecilia starts to notice strange things happening around the house and becomes convinced that Adrian isn’t really gone; he’s just managed to figure out a way to make himself invisible.

Having seen and loved The Invisible Man, I’ve got high hopes that the film will hit theaters this weekend and absolutely crush it at the box office. While we wait for that to happen, how about a chat with Jackson-Cohen about the need to find the humanity in a character like Adrian, building relationship backstory with Moss, and what it’s been like working on The Haunting of Bly Manor? You can hear about that and more in the video interview at the top of this article. And, if you want even more Invisible Man talk, we’ve got an extended interview with Moss right here and a chat with director Leigh Whannell over here.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen: