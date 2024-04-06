The Big Picture Leigh Whannell shifted focus to a fresh perspective, telling The Invisible Man through the eyes of Elisabeth Moss's character.

Whannell's approach to horror remakes, focusing on different viewpoints, sets a standard for future adaptations.

The upcoming slasher movie, In A Violent Nature, looks to also take a familiar formula and shift the focus to a new character.

Over the last two decades, Leigh Whannell has established himself as one of horror's greatest minds. We first got to know him after writing and starring in Saw, directed by James Wan, but he also wrote the first two Saw sequels, then reconnected with Wan to team up on Dead Silence, Insidious, and Insidious: Chapter 2. He's a brilliant writer in the genre, but with that firmly established, it was time for Whannell to show that he could make a film himself. He directed Insidious: Chapter 3 and the highly underrated Upgrade, but in 2020 came his best film, The Invisible Man.

Making a reboot of such a classic film could've doomed Whannell, for James Whale's 1933 version is one of horror's most important efforts, and Claude Rains created an iconic character. The reason why Whannell's vision ended up working so well is that he wasn't trying to recreate what Whale and Rains did. Sure, we have a villainous Invisible Man, played by The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson-Cohen, but it's not his movie this time around. The 2020 Invisible Man finds its focus by telling the story of someone affected by the titular villain, his girlfriend, played perfectly by Elisabeth Moss. Whannell found a way to honor the original and bring a fresh take by telling a familiar story through a different pair of eyes. It's an approach all horror remakes and reboots should learn from going forward.

James Whale's 'The Invisible Man' Was All About the Villain

Horror in the 1930s was all about the Universal monsters, such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Wolf Man, and the Invisible Man. 1931's Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, came first, followed by Boris Karloff playing the monster in Frankenstein, which released the same year. Both of these films changed the history of horror immediately, so with that pressure put on him, Frankenstein's director, James Whale, then set his sights on The Invisible Man. This film is based on the 1897 H.G. Wells novel of the same name. Whale's movie is a mostly faithful adaptation of the book, following Claude Rains as Dr. Jack Griffin, who is made invisible through an experiment. While he tries to hide his invisibility by wearing sunglasses and wrapping his body in bandages, Griffin also takes advantage of his new power by stripping down and causing chaos. He becomes a murderous madman, only regretting his actions on his deathbed. It was a film whose themes focused on the price of power, all while wrapped up in some of the most awe-inspiring practical effects of the time.

Leigh Whannell's 'The Invisible Man' Shifts Focus to Elisabeth Moss' Character

The 2000s became the era of the horror remakes. Some worked, some didn't, but most didn't add much to the genre. Though the reboot fad was over, Universal attempted to bring back their monsters again and set up a movie universe in the 2010s with 2017's The Mummy. Even though it starred Tom Cruise, The Mummy was panned by critics, with just 15% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and despite being a success internationally, it made only $80 million in the United States on a $125 million budget. With the idea of a Universal Monsters universe a bust from the get-go, the standalone reboot of The Invisible Man could have been a colossal dud if not for the fact that it was put in the hands of Leigh Whannell.

Whannell didn't go for the usual remake approach: telling the same story in the exact same way, changing only the setting and maybe a few characters here and there. What would be the point of that, except to cash in? Instead, Whannell stripped the story down to its bare bones, keeping the basic idea of a man who turns himself invisible going insane, but then redressing it as a new story made fresh by being told through the perspective of a different character. Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays the titular Invisible Man here, this time named Adrian Griffin, but the movie isn't about him. In fact, Jackson-Cohen is barely in it, and not just because most of the time his character is unable to be seen.

Whannell's The Invisible Man revolves around Cecilia "Cee" Kass (Moss), Griffin's girlfriend. Cee is stuck in an abusive relationship with Griffin, and desperate to get out of it, she drugs him one night and makes a run for it. Griffin is able to make himself invisible, however, not through a potion, but a special suit he wears. The rest of the film has him stalking Cee, watching her sleep, hiding in plain sight in her home, all while driving her slowly crazy. No one believes Cee when she tells them that an invisible ex-boyfriend is stalking her, one who isn't wildly chaotic like Rains' character was, but who internalizes his power, staying quiet and undetected until he attacks. By being told through a different point of view, it becomes a film about abuse, the Me Too movement, women not being believed, and a woman taking her power back from the man who stole it. That was quite different from just another simple monster movie that's been done a hundred times.

The 2020 Version of 'The Invisible Man' Showed How To Approach Horror Remakes

The 2020 The Invisible Man shows what horror remakes need to do to be effective. The fad failed and ended so quickly simply because there was no reason for most of them to exist While a film like Gus Van Sant's remake of Psycho was a shot-for-shot remake purposely done that way, many reboots were nearly the same, not for the sake of experiment, but from sheer laziness and the desire to only want to make money off an existing IP. Some horror remakes at least tried, like 2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which switches things up a bit by adding R. Lee Ermey's Sheriff character, someone so terrifying that you'd rather run into Leatherface. Still, it followed the same structure as the original, following a final girl as she is chased by a masked killer.

What if other horror movie remakes tried Whannell's approach? The 2010 version of A Nightmare on Elm Street is despised for many reasons, including that it's just a cheap clone of what came before. What if we didn't just follow Nancy all over again, though, but rather the movie had been told through, say, the eyes of her father, a man who doesn't believe his child but has to come to grips with reality and find a way to save her while also confronting the actions of his past? That would have taken a story we knew inside and out and turned it into an original vision. What if reboots of The Amityville Horror, The Omen, and so many more like them let the plot flow through another perspective? Would we remember them now instead of forgetting them after the opening weekend?

One new horror film has figured this out. This year's In a Violent Nature, written and directed by Chris Nash, while not a reboot of Friday the 13th, is about a hulking masked killer in the woods killing people. That's been done so many times that, unless you're a slasher junkie, there is no reason to care. In a Violent Nature knows this, which is why Nash decided to tell the story through the killer's point-of-view. Imagine watching a slasher that didn't focus on some cookie-cutter final girl or dumb jock, but followed Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees for the entire runtime. Nash's vision is so creative and fresh that critics have eaten it up. In a Violent Nature, a simple slasher movie, currently sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics taken in by the outside-the-box thinking. Hopefully, this approach is seen more in not only horror reboots, but those familiar stories whose outcomes we can easily predict before the opening credits roll. It's ironically Whannell himself again who can continue to show the way, as in 2025 he is set to have a new movie released, some little thing called Wolf Man.

The Invisible Man (2020) is available to stream for free in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee.

