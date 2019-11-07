‘Invisible Man’ Trailer Sees Oliver Jackson-Cohen Turn into an Unsettling New Monster

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the updated take on The Invisible Man. The film is directed by Saw alum Leigh Whannell and stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

Whannell’s update on the Dark Universe monster takes the story in a new, modern, and thoroughly unsettling direction. Per new synopsis information revealed back in August, we know that Jackson-Cohen will play a wealthy and brilliant but ultimately abusive scientist married to Moss’ character, Cecelia. With the help of close friends, Cecelia manages to escape her toxic marriage and later gets word her husband has died. But, when some unusual occurrences begin happening, Cecelia starts to believe her monstrous husband is not, in fact, dead.

Whannell penned this new adaptation of the Invisible Man tale which is based on H.G. Wells‘ sci-fi story of the same name (and served as the source material for the 1933 version starring Claude Rains). Filming on The Invisible Man took place in Australia and wrapped in September. Whannell is executive producing, too, alongside Whannell is executive producing the film alongside Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno.

This looks pretty brilliant. The original Invisible Man, while a lot of fun and very colorful (despite being in black-and-white), isn’t particularly scary or even all that deep. This new version, on the other hand, seems to tap right into the horrors of domestic abuse using a supernatural spin to talk about people who don’t believe women because they don’t personally see the abuse. The film looks legitimately terrifying, which is hard to do when invisibility can easily come off as silly. I can’t wait to see this.

The Invisible Man hit theaters on February 8, 2020. For more, check out our roundup of the best horror films from the early years of cinema.

