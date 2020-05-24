‘The Invisible Man’: Leigh Whannell Confirms Exactly When Adrian Is Wearing the Suit

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man. If you have not seen the movie, do not continue on!

If you’re still with me, you know that the ending of Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man had a pretty significant plot twist. For most of the movie, the audience is led to believe that Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has found some sort of way to fake his own death and terrorize Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) as an invisible presence. While searching Adrian’s lab, Cecilia confirms these suspicions when she finds a suit with the technology to pull it off. But, at this point, there’s still one major piece of the puzzle that’s missing – Adrian’s accomplice.

It turns out, his brother Tom (Michael Dorman) didn’t just swoop in as Adrian’s lawyer to carry out his final wishes; Tom knew exactly what Adrian was really up to and even died while trying to attack Cecilia’s close friends James (Aldis Hodge) and Sydney (Storm Reid) while wearing one of Adrian’s invisibility suits. With this new information, one might wonder, how many of the other attacks were Tom in the suit and not Adrian?

During a recent interview for the upcoming May 26th 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release of The Invisible Man, I asked Whannell if he knows exactly when Adrian is in the suit and when Tom is wearing it. He told me, “Tom’s only wearing it once,” which of course means that the one and only time Tom donned the suit is for the fight sequence that kills him.

I had a feeling this was likely the case as most of the other violent, action set pieces in the movie have a sinister and very personal quality to them, but this is a pretty elaborate plan Adrian cooked up here and there’s been a good deal of speculation that Tom could have been wearing the suit at other moments. But now I guess we can put that theory to bed!

