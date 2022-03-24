Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series.

The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.

The Invisible Pilot will also look at how his friends and family in Hazen, Arkansas look for both his body and answers about what really happened. They later learn about a story that includes hypnosis and secret identities.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Invisible Pilot': Shocking Docuseries Produced by Adam McKay Coming to HBO

The series was directed by Phil Lott and Ari Mark. The duo's previous work includes A&E's series Cold Case Files and Investigation Discovery's series Murder in the Heartland. They are also executive producers for the series. Adam McKay, Todd Shulman, Craig Hodges, and Jon Bryant Crawford are executive producers. Ben Selkow is a co-executive producer for the series. Martine Phelan-Roberts and David Tillman are producers. Madison Passarelli is a co-producer for the series. HBO's Tina Nguyen is a senior producer, while Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller are executive producers. The Invisible Pilot was produced by Ample Entertainment and Hyperobject Industries. The series will consist of three episodes.

The Invisible Pilot is scheduled to premiere on HBO on Monday, April 4. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the series below:

'Big Swiss': Jodie Comer Cast to Lead Adam McKay Drama Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (148 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies