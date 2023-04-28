Ioan Gruffudd is the latest addition to the cast of Bad Boys 4. He will play Lockwood, a prominent Miami attorney turned aspiring political candidate. Deadline reports that the Welsh actor is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming and as-yet untitled Sony action sequel.

The film will reunite rule-breaking Miami cops Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), who debuted in 1995's Michael Bay-helmed Bad Boys and its 2003 sequel, Bad Boys II, before returning in 2020's belated Bad Boys for Life, where they joined an elite Miami police squad, Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO). AMMO members Rita Secada (Paola Núnez), Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens) and Dorn (Alexander Ludwig) will all return for the sequel, as well. Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria) is a new addition to the cast, and will play the film's villain.

Who Is Ioan Gruffudd?

Gruffudd first came to international audiences' attention as sinking survivor Harold Lowe in 1997's Titanic, then went on to play C. S. Forester's iconic British Naval officer Horatio Hornblower in a series of popular British TV films. He achieved superhero status with Tim Story's 2005 adaptation of Marvel's Fantastic Four, where Gruffudd played the malleable super-genius Reed Richards, alias Mister Fantastic; he returned to the character in the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Other notable films include Ridley Scott's war film Black Hawk Down, Antoine Fuqua's reimagining of King Arthur, the Dwayne Johnson disaster flick San Andreas, Oliver Stone's George W. Bush biopic W. (as Tony Blair), and the Sean Penn/Mel Gibson historical drama The Professor and the Madman. He has also starred on a number of TV series, including the Sarah Michelle Gellar twin thriller Ringer; Forever, where he played an immortal New York City medical examiner; and the British mystery drama Liar. He most recently starred in the Jessica Chastain action thriller Ava.

RELATED: Ioan Gruffudd Talks 'Forever', Keeping an Element of Danger with an Immortal Character, Working with Judd Hirsch, and More

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the co-directors of Bad Boys for Life, will also direct this installment of the franchise. The script is by Chris Bremner. Legendary Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the previous Bad Boys films, will produce, as will stars Smith and Lawrence. Doug Belgrad, James Lassiter, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone will executive produce.

Bad Boys 4 is currently in pre-production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.