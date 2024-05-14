The Big Picture Cannes Film Festival lineup teases major films including Megalopolis, Furiosa, Kinds of Kindness, Ip Man 5, and more.

Donnie Yen is pulling triple duty with Ip Man 5, The Prosecutor, and Flash Point Resurgence.

A variety of genres are on display at Cannes including romance, comedy, history, action, horror, and animation. Get a sneak peek at the upcoming cinema slate below!

It’s that time of the year again. While Utah may be home to the Sundance Film Festival and Canada hosts the yearly Toronto International Film Festival, springtime is saved for France’s Cannes Film Festival. This year, attendees can catch screenings of major players like Francis Ford Coppola’s return to filmmaking in Megalopolis, a first look at the prequel chapter in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Kinds of Kindness — Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up project to his award-sweeping Poor Things. In attendance at the legendary event is Collider’s Steve Weintraub who’s been busy snapping pictures of the posters lining the exhibit halls.

One of the most highly anticipated features to come from last year’s announcements was that of Ip Man 5, the fifth installment of the film series that stars martial arts legend Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). This time around, Yen will also be directing the semi-true story about Ip Kai-man, the martial arts Sensei who would train Bruce Lee in the style of Wing Chun Kung Fu. The poster at this year’s Cannes puts a Wing Chun dummy at the center, with numerous — presumably — bad guys knocked out around it. While this doesn’t fully spell out the plot for Ip Man 5, it reveals that Yen is back to prove that when you mess with the master, you get your ass handed to you.

Donnie Yen: One Of Hollywood’s Busiest Men

Along with the first poster for Ip Man 5, Yen also has two other movies that have their images predominantly featured at Cannes. Switching gears to a crime thriller, Yen will both direct and star in The Prosecutor, a movie about a man who pours himself into the cause of setting an innocent man free while capturing the true perpetrator. The image sees Yen in full lawyer attire — complete with a wig and black robe. In his bruised and bleeding hands is a scale of justice, which points to his dedication to the innocent convict.

Then, there’s a look at Yen’s Flash Point Resurgence, another high-octane flick in which Yen will both direct and star. At this point, no plot details have surfaced about the movie which will act as a sequel to 2007’s Flash Point, but the poster reveals plenty of punches, kicks, and guns flying in what’s bound to be another action-heavy production.

Cannes Has Something For Everyone

The posters unveiled at Cannes feature a little bit of comedy, romance, drama — just about every genre under the sun. For rom-com lovers out there, a poster depicting Pretty Crazy features the South Korean film’s leading stars, Im Yoon-ah and Ahn Bo-hyun as they lean across from one another engaged in conversation. There’s also a dreamy look at the novel-turned-film, Love in the Big City, which sees the main characters lying down next to one another with smiles on their faces, dreaming off into the distance. Another novel receiving its turn on the big screen will be Daniele Luchetti’s Trust, with a poster that sees a man and a woman tangled up in one another.

History is also on full display at Cannes with posters for both Jesse Johnson’s Boudica and Daniel Roby’s Villeneuve: Rise of a Champion. The former will dig into the life of the titular warrior queen while the latter will tell the story of the racer’s life leading up to his work with Ferrari.

Plenty of Laughs Abound in Comedy Posters on Display at Cannes

There are also plenty of laughs on the way — whether you like them in the action-comedy vein as depicted in the poster for the Jackie Chan-led Panda Plan or in the gore and horror way like in the image for Handsome Guys. Panda Plan sees the iconic martial artist on a rescue mission with the image at Cannes showing him in an all-black outfit ready to snap into action. With a hammer and chainsaw in hand, the leading men of Handsome Guys are ready to fight a sinister entity haunting their new property. An image from Alexis Morante’s May I Speak With the Enemy brings some levity to the Spanish Civil War with a group of soldiers holding their rifles with dazed looks on their faces.

Lights, Camera, and Loads of Action at Cannes Film Festival