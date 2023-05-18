Coming fresh off of the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, actor Donnie Yen will continue his on-screen run with Ip Man 5. The movie was announced at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and the actor took to Instagram to confirm the news with a poster. The poster also seems to suggest that Yen will be taking a turn in the director's chair.

Yen posted an official poster post the announcement which aptly features a Wing-Chun dummy, better known as a wooden man post, and multiple men lay defeated beside it, their fallen swords at the display. The poster evokes nostalgia for the long-running franchise, which first kicked off in 2008.

What’s Ip Man About?

Ip Man is a franchise of Hong Kong martial arts films based on the life events of the Wing Chun master of the same name. The success of the original 2008 movie was followed by two sequels – Ip Man 2, and Ip Man 3. In 2018, a spin-off Master Z: Ip Man Legacy continued the franchise with the last feature Ip Man 4: The Finale coming out in 2019. The franchise is written by Edmond Wong, based on the real-life martial arts master Ip Man whose students include the likes of Bruce Lee. The franchise has collectively grossed over $426 million at the worldwide box office on a cumulative budget of $140.6 million. It has excellent reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with a certified fresh score.

Along with Yen the movies star Lynn Hung, Kent Cheng, Ngo Ka-nin, Lo Mang, Danny Chan, He Ye, and more. Hong Kong-based martial art movies have had a big impact on Hollywood action flicks, the likes of The Matrix, Karate Kid, and more have gained massive popularity with their stunt work and have added to the genre over the years. With a power-packed performance in the recent John Wick movie, Yen is set to give more stunt goals with the upcoming feature.

No release date has been announced for the feature yet. Watch out for this space for further details and check out Yen's post below: