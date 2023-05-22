Just when you thought his days of fighting were over, it looks like action superstar Donnie Yen is set to teach kung fu yet again for Ip Man 5. Starting spectacularly with the 2008 film, Ip Man chronicles the (sort of) true story of Ip Kai-man - the martial arts grandmaster of the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. One of the most respected members of the self-defense community, Master Ip's biggest claim to fame is he was the one who taught the legendary Bruce Lee, the most famous martial artist ever to live, primarily thanks to his iconic work in the filmmaking industry.

The main Ip Man franchise consists of four films thus far, including Ip Man, Ip Man 2, Ip Man 3, and Ip Man 4: The Finale, but that's only scratching the surface of what the franchise has to offer. The franchise also has an official spin-off starring Ip Man 3's anti-hero Cheung Tin Chi (Jin Zhang), titled Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy. There are also plenty of other adaptations of Master Ip's true story, though they don't have a direct connection to the Donnie Yen-starring series.

Given that the fourth installment is literally called Ip Man 4: The Finale, many assumed that the franchise had reached its natural conclusion, especially since the film seemingly ended with Master Ip passing away from cancer. Donnie Yen showed that wasn't the case by releasing the first poster for Ip Man 5 on Instagram shortly after officially announcing the project at the annual Cannes Film Festival. To learn more about the unexpected follow-up and its cast, director, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Ip Man 5.

When is Ip Man 5 Coming Out?

Following its announcement at the Cannes Film Festival, no release date was given just yet for Ip Man 5. The fifth film in the franchise also wasn't the only film to be in the works starring (and maybe even directed by) Donnie Yen. Also revealed to be in development are Flash Point Resurgence, a sequel to Yen's 2007 film Flash Point, and Misjudgement, a new original project. All three are still in active development and don't have release dates at this time.

Where Can You Watch Ip Man 5?

Ip Man 5 will likely follow the trend set by the previous films and receive an international theatrical release. The global box office has consistently treated the franchise quite well, with each mainline entry making more money than the last. That said, some of that success can be attributed to the films reaching much wider audiences via streaming, with each film currently available on Netflix. Once the upcoming film's likely theatrical run concludes, we'll more than likely see Ip Man 5 come to Netflix shortly after.

Is There A Trailer for Ip Man 5?

While Donnie Yen's announcement did not feature any footage, likely because filming hasn't begun yet, that doesn't mean he didn't share a quick sneak peek of what's in store. Yen took to his official Twitter account to debut the first poster for Ip Man 5, which prominently features a Wing Chun dummy - a prominent symbol in all four prior films. Scattered around the dummy are various knocked-out goons with broken swords, all of whom are likely bad guys who made the mistake of thinking they could beat one of the best martial artists in the world.

Who Stars in Ip Man 5?

Though his character seemingly succumbed to cancer in Ip Man 4: The Finale, it's almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Donnie Yen in the lead role of Master Ip. The international action superstar and accomplished martial artist has always been a recognized and respected figure in the industry, yet he's recently become more popular than ever across the globe. That can certainly be credited to his recent appearances in big established franchises, such as when Yen played Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and more recently with Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, both of whom are stand-out characters in their respective franchises (and both of whom coincidentally see Yen playing a blind badass).

What is the Ip Man Story So Far?

The Ip Man franchise being a true story is more of a selling point than a statement of fact, as there are many creative liberties taken in the franchise regarding Master Ip's real life. That doesn't mean the story is bad or poorly written, as the saga of Yen's version of the real-life figure is entertaining from start to finish.

Master Ip's journey began in 1935, when the Chinese town of Foshan was considered the place to be for one to learn martial arts. While there are several schools in the humble town, Ip Man is the most revered and respected of the town's several grandmasters, though he's also the most private. While he will indulge in friendly challenges, Ip Man prefers to spend his time privately with his family. That all changes when World War II comes to Foshan, where the town falls under the occupation of Imperial Japan and a particularly ruthless general named Miura (Hiroyuki Ikeuchi) who enjoys watching the community's once-noble grandmasters fight for his amusement. Tired of his friends and family being persecuted, Ip Man rises up to the Japanese regime, only to narrowly escape Foshan after getting shot.

Ip Man 2 is where the franchise goes full Rocky IV, focusing less on the horrors of war and more on cultural clashing. Now living with his family in Hong Kong, Ip Man hopes to start a martial arts school of his own. This proves easier said than done as this requires the approval of local masters led by Master Hung Chun-Nam (Sammo Kam-Bo Hung), and while they begin the film as rivals, Master Ip and Master Hung form a friendly bond with each other. A bond that's broken when Master Hung is killed in a boxing ring after a confrontation with English boxer Taylor "The Twister" Miller (Darren Shahlavi). Master Ip can avenge his fallen friend, with the film ending with the Wing Chung grandmaster having his first meeting with a young boy named Bruce Lee (Dai-Yan Jiang).

Ip Man 3 keeps Master Ip in Hong Kong, but he still has to deal with all sorts of trouble. Our hero fights battles on multiple flanks, with an aspiring young master named Cheung Tin-chi hoping to prove he's better than Master Ip on one side while a criminal organization led by a malevolent property developer named Frank (Mike Tyson) trying to shut down his son's school on the other. Even worse, Ip Man is crushed to discover that his beloved wife, Cheung Wing-sing has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. After his wife tragically passes on, Ip Man finds solace in teaching, and even finally agrees to train young but talented Bruce Lee (Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan).

The fourth but no longer final installment, Ip Man 4: The Finale sees Master Ip travel to the United States, shortly after he himself has also been diagnosed with cancer. He hopes to find a new school for his teenage son while visiting his star pupil, Bruce Lee, who has taken his lessons from Master Ip to start a school of his own. A seemingly simple task becomes the exact opposite when one of Master Lee's students, a soldier in the U.S. military, becomes the subject of abuse by a bigoted drill sergeant, Barton Geddes (played by Donnie Yen's John Wick: Chapter 4 co-star, Scott Adkins). Master Ip proves he's one of the best martial arts masters ever to live once again, with the thought-to-be final film ending with Bruce Lee paying.

With Master Ip supposedly dying, where does that leave Ip Man 5? Donnie Yen is about sixty years old, and Master Ip passed away when he was nearly eighty. Ip Man 4 also takes place in 1964, though Master Ip didn't pass away until 1972 (just a few months before Bruce Lee passed away). Still, it's possible the scene at the end of the film depicting Master Ip's funeral could have been a flash forward, potentially opting for the possibility of more films in the two decades before.

Who is Making Ip Man 5?

Not much has been revealed about the film's crew, but the film's poster implies that Donnie Yen may be taking the director's chair this time with the words "A Donnie Yen Film" (which is also stated on the posters for Flash Point Resurgence and Misjudgement), though this is unconfirmed at this time. The previous four films were directed by Wilson Yip, who has worked with Yen frequently outside the Ip Man movies. Yip not returning would be a first for the franchise, but Yen has shown more interest in directing, having recently helmed and starred in the fantasy epic Sakra.

Are the Previous Ip Man Movies Available to Stream Online?

To watch all the Ip Man movies so far for yourself, you'll need a subscription to Netflix, as the service currently features every installment in the main franchise. To watch the spin-off, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, you'll need a subscription to Prime Video.