There are four main movies in the Ip Man series, though you could say there are five if you count a spin-off that came about between the third and fourth movies, focusing on a side character from the third. Also, despite the fourth movie in the main series being labeled as “The Finale,” there has been talk of an Ip Man 5 coming out at some point, but time will tell whether that comes to fruition. Anyway, for now, all the main movies in the series were directed by Wilson Yip and starred Donnie Yen in the titular role.

Ip Man was a real person who’s best known for popularizing the martial arts style known as Wing Chun. The films dramatize elements of his real life to some degree, but take certain historical liberties in order to remain exciting and simultaneously function as martial arts/action movies. The films are all ranked below, including that aforementioned spin-off. All provide, at the very least, some solid fight sequences and well-choreographed martial arts-focused scenes, but the best in the series combine that stuff with well-told dramatic stories. All are worth checking out if you're into martial arts cinema, but some are arguably more essential to the genre than others.

5 'Ip Man 3' (2015)

Directed by Wilson Yip

Image via Pegasus Motion Pictures

It’s ranked last here, sure, but Ip Man 3 does still have some scenes of Donnie Yen kicking ass, and if a movie has that, it can’t be considered worthless. It is the least compelling of the Ip Man movies, though, because the quality of the action takes a dip here to some extent following the first two films, and the story’s a little muddled. The titular character stands up to some gangsters here, and uses his martial arts skills to stop them from collaborating with a malicious property developer to take control of a large area.

The most noteworthy thing here is probably also the most bizarre part of Ip Man 3: the fact that Mike Tyson, of all people, has a supporting role here. It’s stunt-casting that gives the film a little more of a pulse, but otherwise, this is disappointingly standard and overly familiar stuff as far as martial arts movies go. And, sure, plenty of martial arts movies have featured ordinary stories bolstered by great action, but the fight sequences here aren’t quite up to the high standards of the rest of the series. It’s still decent enough, when the action takes off, albeit a tiny bit disappointing overall.