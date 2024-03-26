The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan's Irish Wish tops the English-language movie chart on Netflix with 25.5M views.

Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown follows closely with 19.5M views, placing at #2.

3 Body Problem surprises at #2 in English-language series, following Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series.

If you had any doubts that the Lindsay Lohan comeback was real, Netflix is here to prove it to you with numbers. In its weekly Top 10 report of most watched titles, the streamer revealed that Irish Wish, which stars Lohan, snatched back the top spot with 25.5 million views. This made the rom-com the most-watched English-language movie of the week.

Damsel, the new movie starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, was not that far behind. The adventure flick accumulated 19.5 million views, which put it at #2 on the chart. The rest of the top five most watched had some not-so-recent titles such as the action flick Shooter, the racing biopic Ford v. Ferrari, and the kids' animated title The Casagrandes Movie. Rounding out the top 10 were Hellboy at #6, Regina King's new biopic Shirley debuting at #7, The Super Mario Bros. Movie holding strong at #8, Top Gun: Maverick at #9, and Black Adam at #10.

Among the English-language series, it was expected that 3 Body Problem would perform well, but it failed to take the top spot, coming in at #2. Sci-fi shows tend to attract wider audiences through word-of-mouth, and having the names of the Game of Thrones creators (D.B. Weiss and David Benioff) attached no doubt helped attract subscribers' interest. The show accumulated 11 million views in just four days. The Gentlemen managed to keep the top spot, though, with 11.7 million views added to its track record this week.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Is Still Among The Most-Watched Series

The Netflix top 10 also underscored that the public is always down to watch docuseries. The #3 most-watched one was Homicide: New York — created by Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf — with 6.6 million views. Additionally, Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War claimed the #6 spot, and The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping was the #7 most-watched series. Rounding out the top 10 were Avatar: The Last Airbender at #4, Hot Wheels Let’s Race at #5, and Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once made a comeback to the list and slid into #9. One Day was the #10 most-watched series.

Among the most-watched non-English titles, the French comedy Cat & Dog debuted at #1 with over 6 million views. The top 5 also included Art of Love at #2, Fighter at #3, Murder Mubarak at #4, and Girls to Buy at #5. Additionally, Oscar nominee Society of the Snow completed its 12th week among the most-watched movies, this time at #6 with over a million views.

Last but not least, the non-English TV chart proved that fans were eager to watch a new season of Physical 100. The South Korean reality show accumulated over 25 million hours viewed ever since its premiere last Tuesday. Rounding out the Top 5 were Bandidos Season 1 at #2, Iron Reign Season 1 at #3, Queen of Tears at #4, and The Signal at #5.

You can stream all of the above titles on Netflix.

