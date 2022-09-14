As spooky season gives way to the colder months it's time to snuggle up and shift into romantic comedies! While there's no shortage of best friends' weddings and P.S. I love you's in the heather of Ireland, audiences have deeply felt the absence of actress Lindsay Lohan onscreen. This year she's making her return in Netflix's fantastical rom-com Irish Wish. As the cast rounds out, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour have all RSVP'd to this wedding, and all guests are in for a surprise.

First reported earlier this month, Irish Wish tells the magical story of Maddie (Lohan), whose best friend announces her engagement to the man that Maddie has been quietly pining over. Though she was convinced he was the love of her life, Maddie puts aside her heartbreak to be there for her best friend's wedding. Not only will she be there, she'll be donning a bridesmaid's dress for the wedding taking place in Ireland. When Maddie makes a harmless wish for true love - days before the two are set to be married - she wakes up not as a bridesmaid, but as the bride. Just when Maddie thinks that all of her dreams have come true, she learns that maybe her soul mate wasn't the one she expected all along.

Though none of the actors' roles have been disclosed, Netflix just announced the cast members that will be joining Lohan for the wedding festivities. Speleers is best known for his starring role in the 2006 movie adaptation of Eragorn, before he landed a recurring role on Downton Abbey as Jimmy Kent and Stephen Bonnet in Outlander. Vlahos is an Outlander alum, as well, but before that he portrayed Mordred in the BBC fantasy series Merlin for a season.

The casting news comes ahead of the streaming service's second global fan event, TUDUM, where they'll be announcing even more exciting news for upcoming original series and films. The cast for Irish Wish also stars Curry who landed walk-on roles in a number of series including Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and most recently A Black Lady Sketch Show. Emily in Paris's Tan and, appropriately, Wedding Crasher's Seymour will also be joining the cast.

Irish Wish is penned by Hallmark rom-com writer Kirsten Hansen (Chesapeake Shores), with Janeen Damian serving as director. Michael Damian also produces under Rivera Films along with MPCA's Brad Krevoy. Hansen, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano executive produce.

There's still currently no release date for Irish Wish, but Lohan's next role is holiday film Falling for Christmas, streaming exclusively on Netflix on November 10. You can check out Lohan and her Falling for Christmas co-star George Young in the video below, and read the official Irish Wish synopsis: