Be careful what you wish for because you might just get it! Lindsay Lohan stars in yet another rom-com that’ll definitely tug at a few heartstrings. The new Netflix film, Irish Wish, explores the themes of romance, confidence, and self-love. And while we all know Valentine's Day has passed, it's never too late to indulge in the romance genre — especially one starring the one and only Freaky Friday star.

Irish Wish, directed by Janeen Damian, centers around Lohan's character, Maddie, who must deal with all the heavy emotions of her best friend marrying whom she thinks is the love of her life. During the wedding, Maddie grants a wish that she can’t take back, one that’ll alter the course of her entire life.

So, without further ado, here is everything we know so far about the new Netflix rom-com, Irish Wish.

Image via Netflix

What better day to release the Ireland-shot romantic comedy than St. Patrick's Day? Irish Wish will premiere on Netflix, on March 15, 2024, at midnight PST. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, don't worry, there are a few options to explore. Netflix subscriptions start at $6.99 for Standard with Ads, $15.48 for Basic Standard, and $22.99 for Premium.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Irish Wish’?

Yes, there is! The official trailer of Irish Wish was released on February 20, 2024.

The trailer starts with two strangers, Maddie (Lohan) and James (Ed Speelers), in what looks like a flirtatious interaction on a bus. When Maddie tells James that she is headed to a wedding, he congratulates her, assuming that she is the bride. She goes on to explain, somewhat dejectedly, that Heather (Ayesha Curry), her best friend, is the one getting married.

In the next scene, we see Maddie calling her mom expressing an enigmatic desire to marry Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), Heather's fiancé, herself. The following day, Maddie finds that Paul is lying in bed with his arms around her, seemingly fulfilling her wish. As time goes on, she begins to suspect that the person she truly loves could be someone entirely different — perhaps someone she had a brief encounter with on a bus.

Additionally, YouTube shared a few entertaining clips and a unique behind-the-scenes peek of the 2023 film that was shot in Ireland. A couple of images feature the cast and crew against a breathtaking backdrop of an Irish neighborhood. As Lohan sprints in her white gown, throngs of fans can be seen waving at her.

Who Stars in ‘Irish Wish’?

Many great actors, including Lohan, will grace our screens this St. Patrick's Day. Ed Speelers (You) will be playing the one and only James Thomas. Alexander Vlahos (Lola) as Paul Kennedy and Ayesha Curry (Gary Unmarried) as Maddie's best friend, Heather.

Other amazing actors joining the Emerald Isle are Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) as Emma Taylor, Jacinta Mulcahy (Much Ado About Christmas) as Olivia Kennedy, and Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die) as Rosemary Kelly.

Much of the cast expressed how much fun it was filming on set for Irish Wish, including Lohan herself. According to Netflix's Tudum, Lohan mentioned how exciting it was to enjoy numerous day trips, watch movies, and have dinner nights with the cast and crew.

What Is ‘Irish Wish’ About?

Image via Netflix

Here is the official Netflix synopsis for Irish Wish:

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Who Is Making ‘Irish Wish’?

Image via Netflix

Director, Janeene Damiene, introduces us to another rom-com after her Falling for Christmas debut. The Netflix romantic comedy was produced by Brad Krevoy and Michael Damien (Janeene's husband). Despite his various acting roles, Krevoy is primarily an entrepreneur and the CEO of Motion Pictures of America, and Damien is known for his role as Danny Romalotti in the soap opera The Young and the Restless.

The screenwriter of Irish Wish is Kirset Hanses, a gifted rom-com enthusiast who is best known for her works on Chesapeake Shores and Cross Country Christmas.

This also won't be the last time Netflix will collaborate with Lohan, as it was recently announced that Lohan will be starring in the Christmas movie Our Little Secret.

Where Was ‘Irish Wish’ Filmed?

Image via Netflix

In 2022, filming for Irish Wish began in Wicklow, a region located directly on Ireland's east coast. Lohan was particularly thrilled to embark on this project since she comes from an Irish lineage. She had never imagined that working on set would enrich her relationship with her family and provide her with an even greater understanding of her European ancestry.

Lohan shared with Tudum:

“Ireland’s so beautiful,” she says. “I’d never been, [but] my grandfather’s from there. We stayed in this little town called Dalkey. The people are so nice, and the Guinness pies were amazing.”

Many of the cast members, including Speelers in a Tudum interview, expressed their deep gratitude for being able to work around such breathtaking views: