The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan's new rom-com, Irish Wish , promises luck, love, and self-discovery for her character, Maddie.

The trailer sets the stage for a captivating plot as Maddie navigates her feelings amidst a wedding in Ireland.

Lohan's partnership with Netflix continues to flourish, with Irish Wish being the second project under their multi-picture deal.

As the weather begins to transition from winter to spring, Lindsay Lohan's partnership with Netflix, which should have a mountain of gold at its end, begins to heat up. The streaming studio has unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming rom-com, Irish Wish. Starring Lohan in the lead role, Irish Wish follows a woman who has to endure her best friend getting married to the love of her life. However, with the luck of the Irish, she might avert this and maybe, claim true love.

The trailer is set against the backdrop of rolling green hills along the sea, with a woman battling the thought of watching "the one that got away" marry her best friend. Lohan's Maddie has traveled to Europe, and is now in Ireland watching her best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan) wed Paul (Alexander Vlahos), a love interest from years back. Now a bridesmaid for the wedding, with no recourse to her mental health, Maddie makes a last gasp wish for true love. Shockingly, her wish mystically comes true, as she swaps lives with her friend and is set to marry her man. However, Maddie's priorities begin to shift after she runs into the photographer for her wedding, James (Ed Speleers) - who plays the obnoxious Stephen Bonnet in Outlander - and she begins to question the merits of her upcoming union.

The rom-con's trailer suggests that Irish Wish will have a captivating plot that has audiences hooked as they watch Maddie evolve. "It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence," Lohan recently said of the film via a statement from Netflix. "Maddie’s [one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world. We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own."

More Lohan Magic to Come from Netflix

When Irish Wish arrives Netflix on March 15, it will mark the second project in Lohan's multi-picture deal with the streamer. The fantastical rom-com follows the November 2022 release of the successful Christmas rom-com, Falling for Christmas. Besides proving to be a cinematic success, the movie marked Lohan's first major leading role headlining a mainstream project in nearly a decade. Irish Wish stars Ayesha Curry, Jacinta Mulcahy and Jane Seymour, with Lohan serving as executive producer. The romantic comedy is directed by Janeen Damian who also helmed Lohan's Falling for Christmas. After this adventure in Ireland, Lohan's partnership with Netflix will see her reunited with her Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows in Netflix's upcoming Christmas movie, Our Little Secret.

Irish Wish premieres on Netflix on March 15. Check out the trailer below: