There has been plenty of hype around the upcoming miniseries Irma Vep, a remake of a 1996 film starring Maggie Chung and directed by Olivier Assayas, who returns to helm this current series. Known for its meta-commentary on French cinema and Chung’s iconic full black getup as the titular character, the original Irma Vep has come to be highly considered in recent years, including an addition to the coveted Criterion Collection midway through last year, which has paved the way for HBO to green light this eight-episode limited series.

It follows a disaffected movie star, played by Alicia Vikander, who is troubled by the direction of her career and love life. She has traveled to France to appear as leather-clad criminal Irma Vep in a remake of a silent-era classic, Les Vampires, but as the production starts to falter and her personal issues come to the forefront, her reality and that of the film begin to intertwine, as she begins to find herself intertwined in a real-life crime thriller.

But who can we expect to see? And who will be playing them? Read on to be introduced to the cast and characters of Irma Vep.

Alicia Vikander as Mira Harberg

Mira is the lead character in both the series and the “film-within-the-show”, Les Vampires. She is an American actress who has taken a role in a French production with an aim to take her career in a different direction. She is also keen to leave behind a recent tabloid scandal that has plagued her.

Vikander is a highly regarded award-winning Swedish actress, with an Academy Award and multiple Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations under her belt. Since her feature film debut in Pure, Vikander has gone from strength to strength, with the highlight of her career being an Oscar-winning turn in 2015’s The Danish Girl as painter Gerda Wegener, the wife of Lili Elbe, one of the first recipients of gender reassignment surgery. Other notable appearances include Ex Machina, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Jason Bourne, and Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

Adria Arjona as Laurie

Laurie is Mira’s ex-assistant and ex-lover, who encounters Mira again in Paris as she takes on her role in Les Vampires, which ends up reigniting their former feelings. Though things did not end well the first time with Mira, with both of them in the same city, anything could happen for Laurie.

Adria Arjona is an up-and-coming actress who has turned a series of smaller television roles into a burgeoning film career. Early roles in Person of Interest, True Detective, and Narcos eventually gave way to supporting gigs in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Triple Frontier, as well as a starring role in this year’s Morbius. She has also been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Disney+ Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Carrie Brownstein as Zelda

Zelda is Mira’s agent, who suggests that she turn down the role in Les Vampires and instead take up many of the more lucrative acting roles that she has been offered. While Mira is dissatisfied with her career up until this point and is seeking greater artistic risks, it seems Zelda is happy with business as usual.

Most people may recognize Carrie Brownstein as one of the main players in Portlandia alongside longtime Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen. However, Brownstein got her start as a musician in the mid-1990s, most prominently as lead guitarist for indie rock band Sleater-Kinney. Beyond that, her acting roles have included parts in Transparent, Carol, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, while also co-writing and starring in the 2020 mockumentary The Nowhere Inn.

Tom Sturridge as Eamonn

Mira’s ex-boyfriend, Eamonn, shows up in Paris as she is filming Irma Vep. He is also in town for production and is looking to possibly reconnect. Adding to Mira’s woes, this is the first time she has seen Eamonn since they broke up, and it could prove to be difficult for both of them.

Tom Sturridge is a popular English actor with a background in film, television, and theater. Starting as a child actor, Sturridge made appearances in films such as Being Julia, The Boat That Rocked, and Velvet Buzzsaw, he has two Tony Award nominations and will play the titular role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Sandman.

Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng

A young actress from Hong Kong, Cynthia Keng is set to star alongside Mira in Irma Vep. She is hand-picked by René Vidal to play the sultry accomplice to Irma Vep’s schemes as part of her gang. However, it is unknown how the issues with production and René’s difficulties will affect her.

Much like her character, Fala Chen is an actress who has only recently had her breakthrough for western audiences. A graduate of the Juilliard School in the US, she eventually came back to Asia to work in several Hong Kong tv dramas and films, including No Regrets, Lives of Omission, and Turning Point, as well as a Cantonese voice actress for Despicable Me 3. She made her first Hollywood appearance in the HBO series The Undoing and went on to eventually star in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Devon Ross as Revina

Revina is Mira’s assistant, who is obsessed with cinema. Though still currently working for Mira, she will soon be directing her first feature film. Identifying with her obsession with film, the actress who plays her, Devon Ross, describes her as “so out there.”

This is the debut acting role for Ross, who has previously carved out an extensive modeling career. Labeled by British Vogue as "the coolest model currently climbing up the ranks", her credits include campaigns for labels such as Simone Rocha, Erdem, Valentino, and Valentino Beauty. She has eyes on transferring to acting full time, though that remains to be seen - though she could be one to watch if her role in Irma Vep is well regarded.

Byron Bowers as Herman

Herman is an American filmmaker who has traveled to France to promote his latest work. Due to the issues plaguing the production, Herman ends up taking over from René on the set of Les Vampires. Though he is perhaps not entirely prepared for it, his presence is expected to steady the ship.

Byron Bowers is a comedian, writer, and actor who has written and performed on a variety of television shows in the United States, including The Eric Andre Show and Adam DeVine’s House Party. He has also appeared on late-night talk shows such as The Pete Holmes Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in addition to a voice role in NBA 2K18. His transition to the film has included appearances in Honey Boy, and the Steven Soderbergh film No Sudden Move.

Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal

René Vidal is a French director who, in a very meta twist, is directing a remake of a film he had previously directed, turning it into a series. Though he is a talented artist, he is struggling under the weight of the project, and due to budgetary issues, he may end up having to compromise on his vision.

French actor, director, and writer Vincent Macaigne plays René, who has worked extensively in French theatre and cinema. After suffering two strokes at the age of 31, Macaigne went on to receive César Award nominations for directing and acting for his roles in What We’ll Leave Behind and The Rendez-Vous of Déjà-Vu respectively. With an intense unconventionally handsome look, some critics have hailed him as “the next Gerard Depardieu."

Irma Vep will premiere on Monday, June 6 on HBO Max.