Not all remakes are equal. Purists will argue that classic cinema has no business being remade, considering the sheer logic that perfection cannot be improved upon. Cinephiles devoted to the concept of originality in film gripe at the frequency with which sequels, prequels, and remakes are spawned out of the celluloidal ooze, often only to be compared unfavorably to their source material. 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen, which was recently remade into a 2022 Zack Braff vehicle of the same name, was replicated from a 1950s version of the same tale. Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic Seven Samurai was remade by John Sturges as The Magnificent Seven (which itself was remade with an underutilized ensemble cast), and crucial narrative elements from Kurosawa’s flick can be found in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. It’s simple: artists and storytellers often like altering or remixing the work of those who preceded them. But what happens when a filmmaker decides to remake their own film — perhaps to translate into an English audience, utilize new technological advances in the industry, or return to previously explored themes through a different, matured viewpoint?

When it was announced that Olivier Assayas would remake his 1995 film Irma Vep into an HBO miniseries, it seemed like a perfect fit. His original film, a glorious farewell to the classic era of French cinema, is about a fictional modern remake of Louis Feuillade’s silent film serial Les Vampires. It’s all very meta—and a bit complicated—but understanding the cinematic history that connects Les Vampires to the Alicia Vikander-starring series isn’t necessary to enjoy the latter. We may only be a couple of episodes into the show, but so far it's been an enjoyable romp through some outright lunacy surrounding the creative process in contemporary film and television. It’s good, and that matters. But if Assayas is once again at the helm, the question quickly becomes why? Why even make it at all if he himself had already made it? Well, it seems like he has something more to say.

So much has changed in the 20-plus years since Assayas’s original film, so returning to themes is anything but a dry well of opportunity. It makes sense for him to revisit, considering these changes, and if the early episodes of Irma Vep are any indication of the whole series, it’s clear that the two are entirely separate works. Such is the case with Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much. Apart from the obvious changes (one is in color, the other is monochrome, and both have different stars, music, and dialogue), one can notice stylistic differences that separate the decades-long distance between the two movies.

Hitchcock himself and François Truffaut both considered the “remake” to be superior to the original, but there are many aspects of the original that are hard to top. The 1934 film is 45 whole minutes shorter and utilizes its time to craft a speedy, edge-of-your-seat thriller. Undeniably, it also scores a fair amount of points for the utterly mesmerizing Peter Lorre performance as the movie’s villain. But in more than a few ways, Hitchcock improved upon his classic flick, returning to the tale with a few decades of expertise under his belt.

With Hitchcock, it doesn’t matter as much whether one version of the film is better than the other. They’re both excellent, and the latter picture has enough stylistic, technical, and narrative deviations from the former to justify its existence. Meanwhile, the original flick has enough that its remake doesn’t, ensuring that it’s worth returning to nearly 90 years later. Hitchcock claimed that the 1934 film was “the work of a talented amateur, [while] the second was made by a professional." Regardless of which specific version of the film you prefer, it’s difficult to argue that Hitchcock remaking his original 22 years later was pointless.

As Hitchcock returned to a beloved film with knowledge and technical advantages at his side, Japanese director Yasujirō Ozu created one of his most beloved films out of a work from much earlier in his career. Floating Weeds, one of the best films ever made, takes Ozu’s 1934 silent picture A Story of Floating Weeds and expands upon it with sound, color cinematography, and extended runtime. Like Hitch switched from black-and-white to color, Ozu switches from one cinematic language to another, shifting from the highly visual structure of silent pictures to the more dialogue-heavy talkies.

Floating Weeds is the same story as A Story of Floating Weeds, with subtle differences. The names of the characters are all different, and the age of the lead actor in the silent (Takeshi Sakamoto) is considerably younger than that of the talkie (Nakamura Ganjirō), subtly altering the tone. In Floating Weeds, the mistress character (Machiko Kyō) is given considerable more narrative importance than the original’s comparable character (Rieko Yagumo). With the extra runtime, Ozu and his co-screenwriter Kogo Noda are able to flesh out the story more extensively, allowing for the dramatic climax to acquire more weight.

If A Story of Floating Weeds marked Ozu’s emergence into artistic maturity, Floating Weeds shows the filmmaker at the pinnacle of it. Both are excellent works in their own right, but Floating Weeds takes the prize. Ozu returned to the story with intention. He and the world around him had changed considerably, and it seems as though he wanted to show it. The result is a beautiful, poetic masterpiece that ranks among the finest films in cinematic history. Again, the remake was entirely warranted by the end result, a film that improved on its source material on a technical and stylistic basis.

Of course, not everybody’s an Alfred Hitchcock or a Yasujirō Ozu, two filmmakers who have such a quality filmography that misfires are a rare occurrence. So what about directors whose oeuvre isn’t as bulletproof as these two cinematic giants? In 1989, Michael Mann directed a television movie called L.A. Takedown, a decent crime thriller that would eventually serve as the basis for his masterpiece Heat. L.A. Takedown has its strong points, but Heat takes the same story and crafts a much better picture. It's a considerable improvement upon a prior work, and Mann utilized the extra budget and experience to make the remake worthwhile (having Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in the same picture definitely helps).

One of the most common opportunities for remakes is found in international cinema. Foreign flicks, which may make for hard sells in certain American audiences, tend to be ripe for being remade into English-language features that often suffer from cultural, stylistic, or narrative changes that occur during the translation process. When an international filmmaker directs the English-language version of their beloved original work, though, it can typically be hoped that the integrity of the movie stays intact. Takashi Shimizu remade his J-horror smash Ju-on: The Grudge into the Sarah Michelle Gellar horror film The Grudge. If the remake is inferior to the original (it is), it’s at least in the same vein as the film upon which it’s based. The script was rewritten by an American screenwriter (Stephen Susco), so differences are inevitable, but much of the lingering effect of Ju-on carries over to The Grudge.

This, however, is not the case with The Vanishing. George Sluizer’s terrifying 1988 mystery is one of the great contemporary thrillers, even considered by film god Stanley Kubrick as the “scariest film [he’d] ever seen”. When Sluizer remade the film five years later, though, it was a night-and-day difference between the two versions. Apart from obvious changes in the narrative structure (the remake follows a linear structure while the original doesn’t), the film makes changes to the actual narration, rewriting a happier, less haunting ending. It’s essentially a remake in which a director misinterprets — or completely neglects — the intention of their original work. The two are upsetting in different ways.

Sluizer’s original is a profoundly unsettling portrait of evil and the utter senselessness of violence and cruelty, while the director’s own remake is an unsettlingly bad film. If Sluizer attempted to translate his own text into a Hollywood-friendly audience, he succeeded, especially considering the mold from which other American thriller films of the era were cut. Such movies were often less daring on a stylistic level than Sluizer’s Danish masterpiece, and the unflinchingly bleak ending found abroad would have been atypical for a Hollywood film for the time.

The remake was panned by critics, being considered “lobotomized,” “misjudged,” and “banal.” It’s all of these things. Even a fantastically chilling Jeff Bridges performance can’t save it. Changes made in the remake process aren’t inherently negative—to some degree, remakes need to undergo changes in order to justify their own existence.

Michael Haneke’s scene-for-scene remake of his pitch-black home invasion flick Funny Games remains faithful on virtually every front, so much so that it essentially invalidates itself through its complete cloning of the original. Austrian actors and German dialogue are replaced with English-speaking actors playing Americans, but beyond that, any differences are essentially indistinguishable. So, why make it at all? Is it an act of provocation? Is it an artistic statement? Is it simply a matter of language? With a film as relentlessly abrasive as Funny Games, though, it’s hard to imagine that anybody not turned off by its gratuitous, senseless violence would be turned off by reading subtitles. Considering the utter brutality of the film(s), and considering that the English-language remake falls into the independent and art-house categories, there doesn’t seem to be an audience for it that didn’t already exist with the Austrian original. They’re both utterly bleak films that, depending on your viewpoint, are either brilliantly satirical or outright disgusting. When it comes down to it, the 2007 remake has little to no purpose.

French filmmaker Francis Veber wrote and directed an American remake of his comedy Les Fugitifs (titled Three Fugitives), which was received less favorably than his French original. The humor and style didn't translate as well as expected.

Chilean director Sebastián Lelio remade his glorious drama Gloria as Gloria Bell only five years later. The two works, while not identical, are similar enough for it to matter little which version you choose to see. Both films are well-crafted, funny, and genuinely inspiring. Fortunately, Lelio sticks to what makes the original work, replacing some songs to account for cultural differences and (obviously) recruiting a new cast for his English-language version of the same film (Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, and Brad Garrett).

Due to the success of Gloria, the existence of a remake pretty much becomes inevitable. If Gloria Bell was bound to be produced, and if this version was to be faithful, nobody better than Lelio could helm it. A door leading to a winding, convoluted discussion is opened, though, questioning whether Americanizing international films is even necessary to begin with. Is there not something wholly universal in Gloria that people can—and should—relate to regardless of their geographic location?

On one hand, directors being in charge of their own remake helps ensure that the end result is an adequate translation of the original content. But on the other hand, this translation isn't always a success, and in many instances in which it is a success, it's hard to surmise why both versions of the film need to exist at once. Hitchcock, Ozu, and Michael Mann improved upon their already-great work to respectively make one of their greatest films, but Lelio and Haneke struggled to craft something worthy to be distinguished from its source. Veber and Sluizer made unfortunately inadequate American translations that are doomed to live in the shadows of their international counterparts. With Irma Vep, Assayas seems to be doing the unthinkable: creating a remake that is as good — but not better — than the original, making something entirely different and worthwhile in the process. He's got something new to say, and really, that's what all remakes should aspire to.