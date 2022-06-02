After teasing us with a first look at the upcoming limited series Irma Vep, HBO released today a full trailer that puts the premise in a whole new light. The fast-paced trailer reveals that the story is more intense than originally presented, with extra layers of lust and Art discussions thrown in for good measure. In the story, a frustrated actress goes to France in order to star in a remake of the French classic film Les Vampires. The problem is, the shooting is an emotional experience that pushes her to the very limits of her craft and blurs the line between reality and fiction.

The new trailer reveals that, aside from being an intense metalinguistic experience, Irma Vep will also poke fun at the streaming era that has taken over this part of our collective experience. The first new information is that the remake is not actually a movie, but rather a series. This makes no difference whatsoever for director René Vidal (Vincent Macaigne), who insists on treating the project as an eight-part movie — and any resemblance to reality might not be a coincidence…

Also revealed by the trailer is a deeper look into Alicia Vikander’s character Mira. We already knew her frustration with acting in blockbusters had pushed her to take on the most challenging role of her career, but now we know the extent of her frustrations. Mira’s group of friends seem to engage in fleeting relationships while looking for meaning in life. Also, Mira’s coming head to head with the director also seems like it will be one of the series’ highlights and the fuel she needs to feel strong emotions once again.

Irma Vep is a confusing project by design: Series (actual) director Olivier Assayas (Clouds of Sils Maria) is revisiting his own project that he wrote and directed in the late 90s. So, the limited series is the story of the remake of a movie that is also a remake of a movie. If you know Assayas, then you won’t be too surprised because this is the kind of narrative that the acclaimed filmmaker loves to explore. The original movie starred superstar Maggie Cheung.

The cast of Irma Vep also features Adria Arjona, Jerrod Carmichael, Carrie Brownstein, Fala Chen, Devon Ross Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi, Antoine Reinartz, and Kristen Stewart in an undisclosed small role.

HBO Max premieres Irma Vep on June 6.

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. IRMA VEP reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

