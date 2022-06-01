Ladies and gentlemen, don your aprons, tie back your hair, sharpen your knives and start your stoves! A trailer for the new season of Iron Chef has arrived and this time, the stakes are even higher. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will make each challenging chef that steps up to the cutting board prove their right to be there. New challengers will include Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin and Yia Vang while the list of returning Iron Chefs is made up of Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Cámara.

The series makes its big debut on June 15 with longtime host Alton Brown and Iron Chef Season 10 winner, Kristen Kish, emceeing all the action. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Iron Chef without The Chairman, Mark Dacascos! Bringing the enthusiastic and over-the-top energy, along with each challenge’s secret ingredient, we’re happy to see Dacascos has signed on for Netflix’s take on the Food Network favorite.

A trailer released ahead of the premiere cranks the fire way up on the return of the fan favorite competition show. Along with spotting this season’s challengers and long reigning champions, viewers can feast their eyes on some of the delectable meals given the ultimate test by the judges in Kitchen Stadium. This season, things are going to get slippery and spicy, with secret ingredients including live fish and chili peppers. Trash is talked and jokes are cracked like eggs as the masters of cuisine face off in their high stress challenges that will culminate with one of the newbies taking on all five of the Iron Chef alumnus.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars': All-New Cooking Competition Coming to Fox

Along with the long list of challenger talent, this season’s guest judges also bring the heat. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as weekly judges while each episode we’ll be treated to the varying faces of Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto. Longtime fans of the series will most definitely recognize Morimoto’s name, as he’s a revered member of the Iron Chef community, being a winner on both the original Japanese version and the American reimagining.

With so many big names coming back to throw down their talents for the judges, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is going to blow the roof off of Kitchen Stadium. Be sure to tune into Netflix on June 15 to follow all the action, just do yourself a favor and eat beforehand. You can check out the trailer below.

'Iron Chef: The Quest for an Iron Legend' Announces Full Cast of Chefs and Judges

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (658 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe