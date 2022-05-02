After a long run on the Food Network, culinary competition Iron Chef is making a comeback on Netflix, titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Based on a Japanese cooking show and first announced back in January, the reality competition series follows a group of competitors who go on a cook-off centered around a specific ingredient or theme. The series is set to premiere in mid-June.

The teaser trailer for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend reveals that Netflix is bringing back action superstar Mark Dacascos as The Chairman, who decides along with the judges who will rise throughout the competition to earn the title of “iron legend” while facing off against true culinary royalty. The new setting is geared up to be a "supersized" version of the original Iron Chef, all in order to remind viewers why the series is dubbed as “the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience”.

Also returning is Alton Brown, who served as main commentator on the previous Iron Chef. Brown is the creator and host of successful cooking show Good Eats. Brown and Dacascos are joined by Kristen Kish, a Top Chef winner who was also in a slate of cooking shows, including TruTV’s Fast Foodies.

Iron Chef was originally a Japanese cooking show that aired over 300 episodes on Fuji Television during the 90s. The incredibly popular and successful format was reproduced on TV networks from several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, United States, and Australia. One of the U.S. versions, titled Iron Chef America, was a huge hit that aired from 2004 to 2018 on the Food Network, and many of the channel's biggest names appeared on the show, including Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Cat Cora, Wolfgang Puck, and many more.

As you’d expect, the Netflix version will bring epic culinary battles that will push the competing chefs to their very limits of creativity in order to produce the most delicious and best-looking multi-course meals they can. And they’re just getting started: two additional spin-offs, Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil have already been ordered, and they are set to premiere later this year on the streamer.

Netflix premieres Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on June 15. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend."

