Netflix's Iron Chef reboot has found its contestants. The streamer announced that Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Cámara would be taking part in Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend when the show premieres on June 15. With the announcement of the chefs and the rest of the cast comes some new key art for the series which shows off the new Iron Chefs being watched over by the hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish and The Chairman himself Mark Dacascos.

Between the five chefs, there is a world of culinary knowledge. Stone is a Michelin-starred chef with multiple restaurants and cookbooks to his name as well as appearances in Top Chef Masters, Top Chef Junior, and Field Trip with Curtis Stone. Crenn is the head chef and owner of San Francisco's Atelier Crenn and is known as the first woman to ever receive three Michelin stars in the U.S. as well as a constant presence in the international culinary community. Samuelsson is a multi-award winning chef and the youngest to ever be awarded a three-star review by the New York Times. He's the mind behind popular restaurants such as Red Rooster in Harlem and is known for his television appearances in No Passport Required and Chopped.

Rounding the group are Tsai and Cámara, the former of whom is James Beard & Emmy Award-winning chef whose restaurants — including Blue Ginger and Blue Dragon — are frequently ranked among the best in the country. He recently founded the consumer-packaged food company MingsBings which looks to bring healthy choices to the frozen food section and has spent 18 seasons hosting Simply Ming on PBS. Finally, Cámara is known as an innovator in Mexican cuisine with multiple restaurants to her name including Contramar, Entremar, Itacate del Mar, and Caracol de Mar in Mexico City. She's been recognized by Time, Bloomberg, and Fortune Magazine for her innovation.

Stepping up to the task of taking down the new Iron Chefs are Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang. These challengers are no slouches, with many owning restaurants and even Michelin stars of their own. Some were even past contestants on other shows like Top Chef and have television appearances of their own. Rounding out the new additions is celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern and food magazine editor-in-chief Nilou Motamed, who will be the judges for the series. Netflix also unveiled the guest judges that will sit alongside their discerning palates - Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto.

Iron Chef originally began on Fuji TV in Japan, becoming a beloved formula worldwide for its high octane, multi-course culinary challenge centered on a secret ingredient. It became a massive hit in the U.S. with its second adaptation Iron Chef America on Food Network which brought many of the channel's biggest stars, like Bobby Flay and Cat Cora, into the kitchen stadium. From 2004 to 2018, the show played host to epic culinary duels, special tag team bouts, and legendary moments between some of the best cooks in the country.

Here's the official synopsis for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend:

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever "Iron Legend."

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend releases on June 15. Netflix also plans to release Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil later this year.

