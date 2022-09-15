From the kitchen to the ring: Jeremy Allen White has been tapped to co-star in A24’s soon-to-be feature The Iron Claw. The Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) helmed production will center itself on one of the most infamous families in the world of wrestling, the Von Erich Family. Already on board to star are Zac Efron (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness).

While much of the plot is being kept under wraps, we do know that the feature will tell the story of the tough-as-nails family and the tragedies that stalked all but one. Efron will star as Kevin Von Erich, the only still-living son of Fritz Von Erich who rose to fame in the world of professional wrestling, achieving the title of world champion 23 times during his long-running career. The film’s title comes from a nickname given to the patriarch, whose real name was Jack Barton, with his in-the-ring character portraying him as a Prussian Nazi.

Raising his kids to love the sport as much as their old man, five of Von Erich Sr.’s six sons would tone their bodies to become wrestlers as well. But, tragedy would tear through the family one member at a time, beginning with the youngest son, who died at the age of six after an accidental drowning incident. Another passed away from a small intestine swelling condition known as acute enteritis, with three more taking their own lives. While it’s unclear exactly how much the film will dive into the family “curse,” we’re expecting that it will be tied in with the rise of the legendary wrestlers. Dickinson and White will play Kevin’s brothers, David and Kerry, respectively.

After bursting onto the entertainment scene via his performance in Shameless, White picked up some well sharpened knives and an apron and stepped into the role of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the FX series, The Bear. The show sees White as a celebrated, award-winning chef who gives it all up and moves back to Chicago to take over the back of house operations at his family’s struggling sandwich shop. Grabbing the attention of fans and critics alike, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

With The Iron Claw gaining more and more star power with every casting, we can’t wait to hear who will be added to the call sheet next and exactly what route the screenplay will take when it comes to the inspiring yet tragic story of the Von Erich’s.

As of right now, no release date has been set. You can see a trailer for The Bear below.