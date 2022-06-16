Zac Efron will star in an upcoming film about the Von Erich family. A24 has announced that Efron has been cast in the film The Iron Claw. The film will be based on the story of the famous wrestling family. The family has had a big influence on wrestling since the 1960s, which can still be felt in the sport today.

The family of wrestlers includes Fritz Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich, David Von Erich, Kerry Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, and Chris Von Erich. Family members Marshall and Ross Von Erich are still active in wrestling. The two are currently signed to Major League Wrestling. They are currently the longest reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions. The character that Efron will play in the film has not yet been announced. Efron's previous work includes this year's Firestarter (directed by Keith Thomas), Gold (directed by Anthony Hayes), and 2019's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (directed by Joe Berlinger).

The Iron Claw will be directed by Sean Durkin. Durkin's previous directing work includes 2011's Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2020's The Nest, and Channel 4 series Southcliffe. He will also write the film's screenplay. Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman will be producers for the film. The Iron Claw was developed by House Productions, along with Access Entertainment and BBC Films. A24 will produce the film, as well as finance it.

A24 has had success this year with the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All at Once (directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). The studio's slate of upcoming films includes the upcoming live action/animation mockumentary Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, directed by Dean Fleishcer-Camp. It is based on a 2010 short film that was also directed by Fleischer-Camp. Marcel the Shell with Shoes on is scheduled to be released on June 24. Another film that will be released by A24 this year will be the upcoming horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. The film was directed by Halina Reijn and stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalovam and Myha'la Herrold. It is scheduled to be released on August 5.

No official release date has been announced for The Iron Claw. In the meantime, fans can currently see Efron in his latest film Firestarter, which is currently available to stream on Peacock.