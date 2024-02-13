The Big Picture The Iron Claw is a wrestling drama that tells the story of the Von Erichs, a wrestling dynasty from Texas with highs and lows.

If you missed the chance to break your heart watching The Iron Claw in theaters, now's your chance to have a good old cry at home instead after the film dropped on digital. The acclaimed wrestling drama, from director Sean Durkin, tells the story of the famed and tragic Von Erichs, a wrestling dynasty from Texas who experienced the highest of highs, mixed with the most devastating of lows, as the family struggle to live with the unreachable expectations put towards them by the patriarch Fritz Von Erich (played by Holt McCallany). A24, the studio behind the film, took something of a gamble by releasing it during a stacked holiday period against the likes of Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Color Purple, but the film performed extremely well, bringing in $38.1 million at the worldwide box office.

Zac Efron leads the charge in the film's storyline, portraying Kevin Von Erich. Accompanying him are actors Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons, who take on the roles of Kerry, David, and Mike Von Erich, respectively. Lily James completes the main cast, stepping into the role of Kevin’s wife, Pam Adkisson alongside Maura Tierney as Maura, the mother of the boys, while current pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman (better known as MJF in All Elite Wrestling) has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in the film as cousin Lance Von Erich).

Keen-eyed wrestling fans will notice big names from the past, including Ric Flair, Michael P.S. Hayes, Harley Race, Bruiser Brody and The Sheik, played by Aaron Dean Eisenberg, Brady Pierce, Kevin Anton, Cazzey Louis Cereghino and Chavo Guerrero Jr. respectively, the latter part of his own wrestling dynasty, the Guerrero family.

How Good is 'The Iron Claw'?

In a review of the movie, Collider's Lisa Laman praised Efron's "knockout" performance, noting that, "In playing Kevin, Efron must portray a husk of a man who doesn’t realize he’s a husk. Living with a father who forbids any displays of emotion or autonomy, there’s an emptiness in Kevin. He’s a vessel for his dad’s wishes, not an independent human. Efron heartbreakingly captures this quality in starkly realistic terms, like his initial quiet confusion over Adkisson hugging him for the first time in public. This comedy and musical movie veteran reminds viewers of the long-term impact of generational trauma within Kevin’s void, which registers as one of the most impressive feats within The Iron Claw."

The Iron Claw is available on digital now, priced at $19.99.