The story of the Von Erich brothers is the stuff legends are made of — from being inducted in wrestling from a young age to glorious victories in the rings to unspeakable family tragedies, the brothers went through it all, and then some. Bringing their story to life are Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson along with director Sean Durkin in a new biopic, The Iron Claw. The actors not only got physically bulked up but also developed a brotherly bond which comes across beautifully in the first trailer, now to excite the audiences more Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images that take us back to the 1980s.

One image sees Dickinson as David Von Erich, releasing his full wrath in the ring, another sees White as Kerry Von Erich sitting on a bike foreshadowing his fateful accident. In another heartwarming image, Lily James and Efron are seen as Pam and Kevin Von Erich, respectively, dancing at their wedding. Another image gives us a good look at the family attending church. By the looks of it, the feature will be both period-accurate and heart-wrenching.

What Is ‘The Iron Claw’ About?

Image via A24

The biopic tells the tragic true tale behind the Von Erich wrestling family and the unfortunate "Von Erich" curse that haunted them. The film will follow Kevin (Efron), the only surviving son of Fritz and Doris Von Erich. The feature will follow the brothers, who made history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Going through tragedy and triumph — the brothers cast a long shadow on the game under their overbearing father and coach.

The movie also cast Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody, Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez.

The Iron Claw is scheduled to be released by A24 on December 22 worldwide. You can learn more about the movie here and check out the new images below:

Close