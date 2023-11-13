The Big Picture The Iron Claw is a wrestling biopic centered around the Von Erich family, featuring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson as part of the main cast.

The film tells the tragic true story of the Von Erich wrestling family, focusing on Kevin Von Erich and his perspective as the only surviving son.

The movie aims to be authentic and periodically accurate, showcasing the unity and winning edge that defined the legacy of the Von Erich family.

History is filled with many tales of phenomenal rises, and in some cases, tragic declines from the high pinnacles of fame and success. Come December 22, another such tale will grace theaters. Ahead of the release of its upcoming wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw. centered around the legendary Von Erich brothers, the studio has released a new poster introducing the reigning champion.

Shared by A24 on social media, the poster shows a trio of Von Erich brothers. The family of wrestlers includes Fritz Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich, David Von Erich, Kerry Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, and Chris Von Erich. In the newly released poster, hoisting a championship belt is Zac Efron's Kevin, the last surviving Von Erich brother. Flanking him is Jeremy Allen White as his brother Kerry and Harris Dickinson as the other brother, David. The poster points to the unity and the winning edge that was central to the legacy the wrestling family rightly enjoys. In a bid to bring authenticity to their roles, the actors worked hard to get into shape physically.

Looking back at previously released promotional materials, including a trailer and images, we get the impression that the biopic sought to be periodically accurate. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, it will also be quite heart-wrenching. When The Iron Claw arrives in theaters in December, the movie will tell the tragic true tale behind the Von Erich wrestling family. While the film will also feature Kerry and David, the biopic will be told from the perspective of Kevin, the second oldest and only surviving son of Fritz and Doris Von Erich. The oldest son had passed away in an electrocution accident at the age of six, with David sadly dying while wrestling in Japan in 1984. His brothers Mike, Kerry, and Chris died by suicide in the years that followed. The family patriarch, Fritz, died of brain cancer in 1997.

Who Stars Alongside Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Iron Claw?'

Other members of the Von Erich family that would appear in the film are Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes, and Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair. The extended cast also includes Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody, Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez. The Iron Claw is financed by A24 with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lamont producing. Derrin Schlesinger, Harrison Huffman, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen will executive produce.

The Iron Claw is scheduled to be released by A24 on December 22 worldwide. Check out the image below:

Image via A24