The Big Picture Get ready for an intense sports bioflick, The Iron Claw, hitting HBO Max on May 10 with powerhouse performances from top stars.

The film tells the tragic true story of the legendary Von Erich brothers, seeking immortality in professional wrestling in the 1980s.

Directed by Sean Durkin, the movie joins HBO Max's lineup, showcasing the gripping tale of triumph and tragedy in the wrestling world.

Are you ready to rumble? A24’s sports bioflick, The Iron Claw will finally be making its grand debut onto HBO Max on May 10. From director Sean Durkin, the film pairs an unbelievable and tragic true story with powerhouse performances from leading stars including Zac Efron (The Greatest Beer Run Ever), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and more. The title joins Max’s ever-growing slate of content from the studio as its home streaming platform.

The Iron Claw tells the story of a wrestling family known as the Von Erich’s who, under the iron thumb of their father and patriarch, Fritz (Holt McCallany) were always pushed and expected to do their best. While most of the brothers in the pack were happy to jump into the ring and follow in their father’s footsteps, the film reveals that this simply wasn’t the case for the entire brood of children. The movie is a testament to the spirit and relationship between the Von Erich brothers who continue to support one another even as one outshines the other in both their careers and father’s eye. But, as tragedy rips through the family, it’s Efron’s Kevin Von Erich who tries to hold things together with a deep love and appreciation for his brothers.

Filling out the rest of the Von Erich brotherhood alongside Efron and White were Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons as David and Mike Von Erich, respectively. Although Durkin, who also penned the film’s script, left one of the brother’s out of his feature-length telling, the quartet of actors still delivered a commanding superplex of heartfelt and soul-crushing performances. Joining the Von Erich clan as its matriarch, Doris Von Erich, is Maura Tierney (American Rust), while other legendary wrestlers of the time including The Sheik and Ric Flair were portrayed by Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Dean Eisenberg, respectively.

HBO Max’s Growing List Of A24 Features

Close

While Max has long been the place to catch a few A24 titles now and again, in December, the studio and streamer signed a deal that would see the former’s lineup of creative storytelling find an exclusive home at Max. Since then, titles like Priscilla, Dream Scenario, Midsommar, Ex Machina, and more have found themselves available for subscribers to stream from the comfort of their own homes. The Iron Claw’s streaming announcement comes just months after it was made available on digital, with a physical release drop revealed shortly after.

The Iron Claw begins streaming on Max on May 10, and makes its linear debut on May 18 at 8 PM ET.