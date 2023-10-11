The Big Picture The Iron Claw explores the tragic and cursed history of the Von Erich family, a legendary wrestling dynasty, through the story of Kevin, the sole surviving member of that generation.

The Von Erich curse refers to the series of misfortunes and untimely deaths that plagued the family, leading to a sense of sorrow and sympathy among wrestling fans.

The film stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White and is set to release in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are grappling with tragedy, legacy, and history in the first trailer for A24's The Iron Claw, which was just released today. This film is a true story centered on the Von Erich family, a legendary wrestling dynasty. Their lives and careers were filled with remarkable successes and heartbreaking tragedies. The Von Erichs' journey, often likened to the Kennedy family of professional wrestling, has earned them a reputation for being cursed due to the numerous hardships they've endured over the years.

At this point, Kevin, the character portrayed by Efron in the movie, stands as the sole surviving member of that generation. Kevin Von Erich has expressed his admiration for Efron's commitment, remarking that he appears to be putting in significant effort for the film. He has also been in discussions with director Sean Durkin regarding the film's progress.

The Iron Claw also features Lily James, fresh off her appearance in Pam and Tommy, alongside Harris Dickinson, who recently starred in Where the Crawdads Sing. Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) also features alongside Maura Tierney (ER), while Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) directs and writes the movie with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lam.

What Was the Von Erich Curse?

Image Via A24

"The Von Erich curse" refers to a tragic and highly publicized series of misfortunes that befell the Von Erich family, a famous wrestling dynasty in the world of professional wrestling. The Von Erich family, known for their participation in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and later in various wrestling promotions, experienced a series of premature deaths, primarily among the sons of Fritz Von Erich, a patriarch in professional wrestling.

Several of the Von Erich brothers faced untimely deaths, often due to various reasons, including suicide, drug overdose, and health issues. The tragic events led to the perception of a curse surrounding the family. These tragedies garnered significant attention in the world of professional wrestling and contributed to a sense of sorrow and sympathy among wrestling fans. The Von Erich family's story remains one of the most poignant and somber chapters in the history of the wrestling industry. The Von Erich family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, in recognition and appreciation of their services to the wrestling industry, in 2009. Kevin Von Erich accepted the induction on their behalf.

The Iron Claw will open in theaters on December 22, 2023. You can check out the movie's trailer below.