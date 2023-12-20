The Big Picture Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simons chat with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about their new A24 film, The Iron Claw.

White and Simons emphasize that Efron wasn't just a great lead in front of the lens, but a great leader behind the scenes as well.

Efron also praises co-star Lily James who brought a much-needed sense of joy and fun to the set.

As someone who holds a strong #1 on the call sheet in high regards — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — I’m a big believer that one can feel the presence of such a positive influence radiating off the screen in the finished product, so it came as no surprise when Jeremy Allen White and Stanley Simons described Zac Efron as having that kind of influence on the set of The Iron Claw.

The movie is inspired by the true story of the Von Erich family. Following in their father Fritz’s (Holt McCallany) footsteps, Kevin (Efron) and eventually, David (Harris Dickinson), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) and a reluctant Mike (Simons) get swept up in the world of professional wrestling. Through the 80s and early 90s, the brothers navigate great pressures to triumph while experiencing devastating tragedy along the way.

With The Iron Claw arriving in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 22nd, I got the chance to have a brief chat with Efron, White, and Simons, the bulk of which was spent highlighting Efron’s standout work as a leader on set. Check out the video at the top of this article or the transcript below to hear all about why White dubs Efron “the biggest cheerleader” he’s ever had on a film, and to find out why Lily James’ arrival brought a needed dose of joy and fun to set.

PERRI NEMIROFF: Jeremy and Stanley, my first question is for you. I apologize, Zac, we're gonna make this really awkward. I love highlighting the value of a strong number one on the call sheet so can you each tell me something about Zac not just as a lead in the movie but also as a leader on set that you really appreciated?

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE: Yeah, for sure. I've said it before, I'll continue saying [it], he is the biggest cheerleader, supporter that I think I have ever experienced on a set. He made it feel so safe all the time. Just like a hype man. Before the project, during the project, afterwards. He's just so supportive, and really gave me and I think the rest of us a great deal of confidence going through the process.

ZAC EFRON: It takes so much courage to go through becoming someone else, and the wrestling physicality.

SIMONS: Can I say something, Zac? [Laughs] I just want to say that, coming from someone who was not a big name at all and this is my first large-scale production, the openness and – I don't know, you totally allowed me to talk to you and be open about every aspect. You were asking me – Zac Efron was asking me, “Oh, what do you think I should do here?” And I was like, “I don't know, I'm gonna try and give you advice right now, but I know you don't need it.” But it was just really beautiful how vulnerable you were and open about it, especially to someone who is newer to this kind of thing. I really appreciate that.

EFRON: Thanks, man. Dude, you have tremendous insight. It was fun. When we were shooting the movie, Stanley wouldn't even necessarily be in a scene and he would stay and watch and have constructive, cool stuff to say. Your perspective was really valuable, so it was fun to go out and get fresh eyes on it. You can only talk to your director so much before he gets kinda …

Newer maybe, but you hold your own opposite heavyweights exceptionally well, and I have a very good feeling there's gonna be many more opportunities like that coming up for you.

Lily James' Arrival Made the 'Iron Claw' Cast Feel Like They've Never Met a Woman Before

Zac, for you now, I'll let you give someone else flowers. Can you give me an example of a time when a scene partner in this movie gave you just what you needed, helped you crush a tough scene and maybe access something in your own character that you wouldn't have been able to reach without them?

EFRON: That happened at moments with all these guys. I can think of so many. There was a unique moment with Lily over the course of filming. We were so focused kind of on the brothers’ stuff and our dynamic. When she came to set and we started doing scenes with her, she just brought such love and light to all of the scenes that it was very easy to be transported in a way that I think Kevin probably was with his Pam.

ALLEN: It was so interesting when she came to set. She wasn't there for the first couple of weeks, so it's just kind of like us wrestling and trying to figure stuff out, and brothers, and then all of a sudden it was like I'd never met like a woman before, the energy shifted within the set.

EFRON: Everybody just was glued to her. She was a magnet, and in the best way. She made everything light and fun. She brought this sense of joy and fun. I could tell it was contagious for everyone.

SIMONS: Everyone loved her and was inspired by her acting, I think. Her ability.

