The Big Picture Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are open to the idea of entering the wrestling ring, given enough time to prepare and familiarize themselves with the current professional wrestling scene.

They express interest in working with wrestlers they have collaborated with on the movie, such as Chavo Guerrero and the Von Erichs, potentially in partnership with AEW.

The Iron Claw is a movie based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers and their journey in the world of professional wrestling, set to release on December 22.

Zac Efron may have hit the role of his career out of the park in the role of Kevin Von Erich, the golden boy of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty and the focal point of his new movie, The Iron Claw, in which he stars alongside The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, who plays his brother David Von Erich in the movie. But, if the duo's ideas go to plan, it won't be the last time they step foot inside a wrestling ring, more colloquially known as the 'Squared Circle' in the business.

Appearing on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show, Efron and White were questioned about the possibility of actually entering the wrestling ring, whether it's with WWE or AEW, and the pair were enthusiastic about the prospects, assuming they got enough time to prepare, and a quick crash course in who's who, according to White.

"If they gave me a minute, if they gave me some warning to try and get myself together a little bit, I'd be up for it. I don't think I'm knowledgable enough on professional wrestling today, but who is the smallest guy doing the thing today?"

After being informed that Rey Mysterio, the 5ft 4in lucha libre legend and greatest cruiserweight star of all time, was still wrestling with WWE regularly as he enters his 50th year, White was effusive on the prospects, adding that he'd love to invite Chavo Guerrero, cousin to the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, to the party, following Chavo's work in training the stars of The Iron Claw to get into ring shape. "That guy is definitely a legend, that's true," said White. "It would be cool to bring Chavo out too. Bring him back into the mix. It'd be fun. I enjoyed it a lot."

Close

What Wrestlers Appear in 'The Iron Claw'?

Efron added that he would love to work with some wrestlers they were familiar with, thanks to their work on the movie. As well as Chavo, some of the younger generation of Von Erichs were involved, alongside Kevin himself. Marshall, Ross, and Kevin Von Erich were part of AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming and Friday's AEW Rampage in the past week, doing their part to promote the film, alongside AEW's World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known as MJF, who has a small role in the movie and is listed as an executive producer.

"It'd be fun if we could get in there with some of the guys we worked with, with Chavo or even the Von Erichs coming back with AEW. I'd love to do something with them. If we had some time and prep and, especially if we were all out there together, that would be fun as hell. Who knows. Don't count it out, that's for sure."

Where Can I See 'The Iron Claw'?

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22. Check out the trailer below, and check out our guide on where to see the film here.