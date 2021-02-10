It's been a little over two years since the Marvel television show Iron Fist, starring Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick, was canceled at Netflix. Iron Fist was the first of the Marvel Netflix slate to get cut, with the streamer slowly shuttering every show on the list (Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Defenders) swiftly thereafter. Iron Fist's cancelation was a blow; it had been running for two seasons and, despite mixed critical reception, had earned a strong fanbase. Iron Fist's shuttering in October 2018 meant that fans would never get to see what stories were in the works for Danny Rand (Jones), Colleen Wing (Henwick), Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey), and the of the Iron Fist cast.

Collider's own Christina Radish recently had the opportunity to speak to Jones about his role in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ historical dramedy Dickinson, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson. During that conversation, we wanted to ask Jones about Iron Fist Season 3 and see if he had any idea what that third season's plot would be. Jones gamely answered and went so far as to share specific arcs for Danny, Colleen, and Ward that could have happened.

"Raven [Metzner], who was the showrunner for the second season, and I were sure that there was gonna be a Season 3, so we had already devised the whole thing. I was so excited to get into that. It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his shit, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship."

Jones continued, "Really, Season 3 just had so much promise and it's a shame to see it squandered and never get to reach its full potential."

Image via Netflix

All of that potential plot getting scrapped due to a cancelation is a sad shock to the system. In light of this, we asked Jones how it felt to be forced to leave a series where he had spent two seasons developing a character, and, furthermore, leave the showing knowing what the show's plot could have evolved into. How does Jones feel not having proper closure on Iron Fist?

"It’s horrible. It’s like the death of a friend or a close family member. You've spent years building this other world within yourself and sharing this other person with the whole world. Usually, with films or plays, you get to see that arc through. There’s a journey. But with 'Iron Fist', it was like we just got to the peak. We were just getting there. We’d just turned the show around. We had just done so much great work, really getting the train back on the tracks."

Jones went on to conclude, "And then, within three weeks of it being released, all of [the Marvel Netflix shows] were wiped out. It was sad. It was stunted. It felt like losing a dear friend. It’s just a shame. There’s not much else I can say."

Our complete interview with Finn Jones is coming soon. You can revisit Iron Fist by binging Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix now. You can also check on Jones on Dickinson Season 2, now on Apple TV+. For more, find out what upcoming Marvel TV shows will be streaming on Disney+.

