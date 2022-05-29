The Iron Giant’s original motion picture soundtrack will receive a deluxe 2-LP vinyl release on August 5; it is now available for pre-order at all retailers.

The casing for the two records includes a tab opening involving the Giant’s eyes. The color of the eyes depends on which record sleeve is behind the cover. The case itself has two different yet awesome eye openings as well, with a choice between defense and normal mode. The extra interactive touch to case design alone is enough to buy the vinyl collection, honestly. However, the music is also worth checking out and has since become one of the most iconic soundtracks of any animated feature.

The score was written by late composer Michael Kamen, whose work in music earned him a top-ranking spot in music arranging. He became a sought-after composer after working with A-List artists such as Pink Floyd, Queen, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, David Bowie, and more. Over the course of his film and television career, Kamen was nominated for two Academy Awards. His award wins include three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, an Annie Award, and two Ivor Novello Awards.

The Iron Giant was released in theaters in 1999 and is based on The Iron Man, a 1968 short novel by Ted Hughes. The animated film, directed by Brad Bird, is set during the Cold War and tells the story of a loner nine-year-old, Hogarth Hughes, who discovers a 50-ft tall alien robot that crashes on Earth near his town of Rockwell, Maine. After discovering the giant to be good-natured, docile, and curious, Hogarth befriends the robot, and they form a friendship. Hogarth then teaches the robot about comics and compares his new metal friend to a superhero.

Meanwhile, a xenophobic United States government agent has invaded Hogarth’s town to find out all that he can about the crash and the mysterious robot sightings in the area. With his new friendship in danger, Hogarth must find a way to safely hide the giant and throw the agent off their trail. Though it had a stellar cast and out-of-this-world visuals for its time, The Iron Giant was a memorable film to critics upon release with overall favorable reviews, but it took some time before it became the cult classic that it is today.

Many 90s kids out there know this movie by heart. It has a huge following among animation fans, and the soundtrack is undoubtedly incredible. So, it’s definitely worth checking out this new vinyl release.

The tracklisting for the vinyl collection includes original soundtrack versions along with film versions and tracks not used in the film. Check out the tracklist below:

Side A

The Eye Of The Storm - 2:29 Hogarth Hughes - 0:20 Creepy Music/Hogarth Investigates - 1:29 Into The Forest - 3:32 The Giant Wakes - 1:23 Hogarth In Car/Sting For FBI Man: Suite - 0:55 Come And Get It - 1:44 Shut Off Switch/Rock Tree: Suite - 1:03 Cat And Mouse - 0:52 Train Wreck - 1:06 Magic Rebuild/Hand Underfoot: Suite - 2:54 Chew Your Food - 2:01

Side B

Amerika - 1:22 Great Ride - 1:13 We Gotta Hide - 0:48 His Name Is Dean - 0:46 He Can Stay - 0:38 Eating Art - 0:41 Space Car - 0:57 Souls Don't Die - 4:06 Contest Of Wills - 4:33 The Army Arrives - 1:33 Annie And Dean - 1:17 I'm Superman - 0:30

Side C

He's A Weapon - 2:42 Giant Discovered - 4:27 Trance Former - 4:25 No Following - 4:01 The Last Giant Piece - 1:06 Bedtime Stories - 2:25

Side D

End Credits: Suite - 8:22 Wild Tam-Tam - 0:18 Chew Your Food Pickup - 0:43 Duck And Cover - 0:29 Early Demo #1 - 2:39 Early Demo #2 - 3:51 Souls Don't Die - 2:45

