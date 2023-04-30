From the mind of YouTube personality Mark Fischbach (better known online to his tens of millions of subscribers as Markiplier) comes Iron Lung, a claustrophobic sci-fi horror movie said to take place entirely on board a small submarine. Fischbach began his YouTube career in 2012, quickly finding his niche in video game play-throughs including popular franchises such as Five Nights at Freddy's (which is getting its own adaptation this year). In 2022, Fischbach uploaded a play-through of the immersive horror video game Iron Lung. Evidently, this game struck a chord with Fischbach, as it was announced in April 2023 that he will develop and star in a movie adaptation of the same. Here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know so far about Iron Lung into this helpful guide. Keep reading to find out all the details that have been revealed about this exciting new horror game adaptation.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on October 17.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Iron Lung'?

It is not yet known exactly when or where Iron Lung will be available to watch. However, on April 21, 2023, the game's creator David Szymanski confirmed via Twitter that the movie is set to have a theatrical release.

Additionally, it is understood that filming for Iron Lung is already well underway. This - as well as Fischbach's statement alongside the teaser trailer announcing the movie is "coming soon" - leads us to speculate that we could likely see Iron Lung before the end of the year. Keep an eye on this page to be the first to know about any updates.

What Is the 'Iron Lung' Game About?

Iron Lung is based on an immersive horror game of the same title by David Szymanski. The game was released on March 10, 2022, and centers on an unnamed convict sent to explore an ocean of blood upon a desolate moon to gather vital resources to save humanity. In the tension-filled game, players take on the role of the convict and are tasked with controlling the one-room submarine via navigational equipment. Confined to the Iron Lung, the player must use the submarine's camera to reveal the dangers of the ocean.

Is There a Trailer for 'Iron Lung'?

Iron Lung filmmaker Mark Fischbach released a short teaser trailer for Iron Lung on his official YouTube channel on April 21, 2023. In the few days since its release, the video already passed several million views, a testament to the sheer amount of people eager to see this movie come to life. At a mere minute long, the teaser trailer manages to provide the viewer with a raw sense of dread and claustrophobia. We begin with the Iron Lung commencing its descent into the ocean of blood. A nervous man - who we suspect is likely the convict chosen for this mission - communicates via a muffled two-way radio as he slowly sinks deeper toward the bottom of the ocean. As the Iron Lung reaches cruising depth, we're made aware of some dangerous "irregularities" regarding the submarine's controls, causing the convict to keep an eye out for "sparks or flames". A shot of a small and unmanned control room on board the submarine can be seen on screen, as communication between the convict and those responsible for sending him on this expedition becomes increasingly difficult to decipher. As the Iron Lung reaches maximum depth, all radio communication is lost, and static silence is the only sound that can be heard.

On October 15, we got a new official trailer for Iron Lung that brilliantly sets the scene for this claustrophobic horror film. The trailer looks terrifying, surreal, and exactly what fans have been waiting for. See the trailer in the player below and stay tuned for more!

Who Are the Cast and Crew of 'Iron Lung'?

Iron Lung is directed, written, produced by, and stars Mark Fischbach. Fischbach will be playing the lead, a man known only as "the convict", who is sent to explore the ocean of blood. Joining him is Caroline Rose Kaplan (Proof) in an undisclosed role, as well as Iron Lung video game creator David Szymanski featuring in a small cameo. Other confirmed cast members include Seán McLoughlin aka Jacksepticeye (Free Guy) and Elle LaMont (Alita: Battle Angel).

Other producers include Jeff Guerrero, Will Hyde, and Amy Nelson, all of whom collaborated with Fischbach on his YouTube movie In Space with Markiplier. Video game composer Andrew Hulshult serves as the movie's composer. Since Iron Lung's announcement, it has been revealed that Fischbach is self-funding the movie, and at present it is unclear which production and distribution companies will be responsible for its theatrical (and potential streaming) release. Don't forget to keep an eye on this page to stay in the loop.

What Is 'Iron Lung' About?

The plot of the movie is tightly under wraps at present. However, based on speculation from the video game that the movie is based on, below is a brief idea of what you can expect from this claustrophobic fright fest.

Iron Lung is set in a distant future in which a catastrophic event known as the "Quiet Rapture" has caused all habitable planets in the universe to vanish without a trace. Due to this event, the remaining survivors of humanity now reside in orbiting space stations and starships, fighting to survive as the last remnants of known life. A government known as the Consolidation of Iron believe they have finally found the answer to ensuring human survival: a desolate moon, home to a vast ocean of blood that is believed to hold vital resources. The COI selects a convict to embark on a solo expedition to the mysterious moon in question. This convict is ordered to board a submarine, nicknamed the Iron Lung, and the door is welded shut, with all forms of communication slowly malfunctioning the further he sinks. Plunged deep into the ocean of blood with only the cramped submarine separating him from the unknown dangers that surround him, the convict begins to suspect that he is nothing but a pawn in a game of power and control.

