The Big Picture Iron Man 2 laid the foundation for the MCU's Infinity Saga by being the first successful sequel in the franchise.

Despite its mixed reception, Iron Man 2 still has awe-inspiring action and standout performances, particularly from Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

The new Hot Toy figure of Tony Stark's Mark VI armor captures the iconic design and nostalgia of the character's early MCU days.

While the MCU is currently in a rocky place with The Marvels vastly underperforming at the box office, the universe as a whole is still a massive achievement. Especially when we look back on the early days of this cinematic experiment, it shouldn’t have worked as well as it did. The biggest example of this was 2010’s Iron Man 2, and now Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a new Hot Toy version of Tony Stark's Mark VI armor from Marvel Studios’ first sequel.

The latest quarter scale Iron Man figure from Hot Toys is based on the armor from the final act of the sequel and would again show up in the first half of The Avengers. The figure has over 40 points of articulation, battle damaged interchangeable parts, functional LED lights on multiple parts of the armor, a removable helmet, and a Robert Downey Jr. unmasked head sculpt. As usual for Hot Toys, the Downey Jr. likeness is spot on. Just looking at him will instantly bring you back to the MCU's Phase One. While there have been an endless number of Iron Man Hot Toys covering the character's various MCU appearances, Iron Man 2 has one of the best suit designs of the series. The classic hot rod red and gold pop with the unique triangle arc reactor will instantly remind fans of Tony’s connection to his dad. A heartfelt plot point that would pay off in Avengers: Endgame when Iron Man and “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” go back in time to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos did.

While Iron Man 2’s reception was mixed when the film released in 2010, in the 13 years since, it was the framework that made the “Infinity Saga” brilliant. It expanded the MCU with the proper introduction to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and “The Avengers Initiative”, which included Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The sequel doesn’t compare to the original in terms of its cultural impact or quality, and it suffers from problems that would become a staple in the MCU like a lackluster main villain, but we couldn’t have gotten The Avengers films if it wasn’t for the success of Iron Man 2. Also, despite the sequel's lower quality, the action is still awe-inspiring and characters like Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer are among the best in the entire universe.

'Iron Man 2' Excels Thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Star Power

The main reason the film is so rewatchable is Downey Jr.’s commitment to the Iron Man character. Iron Man 2 saw a more confident version of the actor step into the role. The original Iron Man was the test drive and the sequel was Downey Jr.’s start to his Godfather reign in the MCU. Downey Jr. would appear in seven more sequels, including the four epic Avengers films, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After his weighty sacrifice in Endgame, fans wondered if Iron Man would return to the universe, but recently, Kevin Feige put those rumors to rest. Downey Jr.’s legacy as Iron Man is one of cinema's best and, even though his MCU appearances are over, the character’s presence will always be felt in this universe.

Iron Man 2’s currently streaming, along with the rest of the MCU, on Disney+. Tony Stark’s Mark VI Hot Toy is also up for pre-order now on Sideshow’s website for $640 USD. You can preview the figure below.

